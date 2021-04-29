San Jose Sharks Successfully Install Opteon™ Refrigerant in New Ice Refrigeration Systems at SAP Center at San Jose

WILMINGTON, Del., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, today announced the successful installation and use of Opteon™ refrigerant at SAP Center at San Jose, home of the San Jose Sharks® in California. The facility leveraged the use of Opteon™ XP10 in both ice making and building HVAC systems from Trane® Technologies, one of the world's leading HVAC equipment manufacturers. This installation marks the second National Hockey League (NHL®) Club in two years that has upgraded to Opteon™ for its performance, reliability, safety, environmental properties, and cost effectiveness.

"SAP Center at San Jose is a world-class sports and entertainment venue, hosting San Jose Sharks (NHL) and San Jose Barracuda (AHL) games, figure skating competitions and exhibitions, and family shows on ice throughout the year. When we needed to upgrade the refrigeration systems at the venue, we had a variety of options – but landed on Opteon™," said Jon Gustafson, Senior Vice President & General Manager, SAP Center at San Jose. "Through installation, startup and initial ice making - and return to play, the performance of Opteon™ has met or exceeded our expectations. With the environment top of mind, we went with Opteon™ because it's a proven solution that had the best balance our organization was looking for."

Opteon™, the preferred refrigerant of the NHL®, is a non-ozone depleting and low global warming potential (GWP) solution that offers an environmentally and economically sustainable solution to make high-quality ice in professional and community rinks across North America. With various refrigerant options to consider when replacing their aging system, the forward-thinking San Jose Sharks® chose to be a leader in their community, years ahead of 2024, when facilities in California replacing ice plant and HVAC chillers will need to choose a refrigerant with < 750 GWP.

"We are proud to work with the San Jose Sharks and Trane® Technologies to provide a safer, more sustainable arena for players, fans and the surrounding community," said Alisha Bellezza, President, Thermal & Specialized Solutions at ChemoursTM. "Chemours is committed to supporting NHL and community rinks alike with our Opteon™ refrigerants. The SAP Center upgrade represents another arena added to the rinks across North America that have already converted to Opteon™."

The National Hockey League (NHL®) and Chemours partnership continues to inspire environmental progress in the sports community through educating owners and operators about the importance of transitioning to low-GWP, non-ozone depleting refrigerant solutions for their refrigeration and HVAC systems. The partnership is helping to transform the game of ice hockey through innovation and leadership, thereby ensuring that all levels of hockey continue to thrive.

For more information, please visit https://pages.chemours.com/optforbetter-nhl

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor, and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is unknown and to date has included extreme volatility in financial and commodity markets, a significant slowdown in economic activity, and increased predictions of a global recession. The public and private sector response has led to significant restrictions on travel, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and a general reduction in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to limit travel of employees to our business units domestically and internationally, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel, significantly reduce the demand for our products, hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

NEWS MEDIA

Thomas Sueta

Director, Corporate Communications

+1.302.773.3903

[email protected]

INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

[email protected]

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. San Jose Sharks name and primary logo are registered trademarks of the NHL team. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE The Chemours Company

Related Links

www.chemours.com

