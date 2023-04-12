San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces:

Nature Nights Season 2

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

NATURE NIGHTS SEASON 2

PRE-SALE NOW THRU APRIL 30TH!

BUY 3 TICKETS GET THE 4TH FREE

Friday & Saturday Evenings

June 30, 2023 – January 6, 2024

CODE: NNSEASON2

My805Tix.com

MORNING ALTARS with Day Schildkret

Saturday, April 22

10:00AM – 1:30PM

Nature, Art and Ritual celebrating Earth Day.

$120 / $100 Members

COOKING CLASS SERIES with Chef Alma Ayón

Featuring Cuisine of the Five Mediterranean Climate Zones

Tuesday Evenings, May 9, 16, 23 & 30

6:00PM – 9:00PM

Learn to prepare exquisite dishes taught by this Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts trained chef.

All (4) Classes: $800

EARLY BIRD: $700 (thru April 21 Only)

Individual Classes: $200 per class

10% Member Discount (not valid on Early Bird price)

SPRING PLANT SALE

Saturday & Sunday, May 13 & 14



MEMBERS ONLY

Saturday 9:00AM – 11:00AM



PUBLIC

Saturday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

Sunday 10:00AM – 4:00PM

A wide variety of environmentally sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones for sale.

Admission Free

FAERIE FESTIVAL – FREE FAMILY DAY

Sunday, May 14

10:00AM – 2:00PM

Children's activities, crafts and musical performances. Play with the faeries dressed in your favorite wings and flowers.

CONCERT: Ghost Ensemble: Rewild

Wednesday, May 17

5:30PM – 7:30PM

This New York-based chamber music nonet creates groundbreaking music that blurs borders of genre, style, and scene featuring the California premiere of Lou Harrison's Air in G Minor and two new works.

Admission Free ($20.00 Suggested Donation)

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the world's five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.

SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Daily admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.

For further information visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.

SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden