San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces:

Nature Nights Season 2 
Morning Altars with Day Schildkret
Cooking Class Series with Chef Alma Ayón
Spring Plant Sale
Faerie Festival
Ghost Ensemble Concert
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

NATURE NIGHTS SEASON 2
Friday & Saturday Evenings
June 30, 2023January 6, 2024
MORNING ALTARS with Day Schildkret
Saturday, April 22
10:00AM1:30PM
Nature, Art and Ritual celebrating Earth Day.
$120 / $100 Members

COOKING CLASS SERIES with Chef Alma Ayón
Featuring Cuisine of the Five Mediterranean Climate Zones
Tuesday Evenings, May 9, 16, 23 & 30
6:00PM9:00PM
Learn to prepare exquisite dishes taught by this Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts trained chef.
All (4) Classes:  $800
EARLY BIRD:  $700 (thru April 21 Only)
Individual Classes:  $200 per class
10% Member Discount (not valid on Early Bird price)

SPRING PLANT SALE
Saturday & Sunday, May 13 & 14

MEMBERS ONLY
Saturday         9:00AM11:00AM

PUBLIC
Saturday         11:00AM4:00PM
Sunday           10:00AM4:00PM

A wide variety of environmentally sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones for sale.
Admission Free

FAERIE FESTIVAL – FREE FAMILY DAY
Sunday, May 14
10:00AM2:00PM
Children's activities, crafts and musical performances. Play with the faeries dressed in your favorite wings and flowers.

CONCERT: Ghost Ensemble: Rewild
Wednesday, May 17
5:30PM7:30PM
This New York-based chamber music nonet creates groundbreaking music that blurs borders of genre, style, and scene  featuring the California premiere of Lou Harrison's Air in G Minor and two new works.
Admission Free ($20.00 Suggested Donation)

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the world's five Mediterranean climate zones.  SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.

SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.  Daily admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.

For further information visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400. 

