San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces:
Apr 12, 2023, 10:26 ET
Nature Nights Season 2
Morning Altars with Day Schildkret
Cooking Class Series with Chef Alma Ayón
Spring Plant Sale
Faerie Festival
Ghost Ensemble Concert
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents a myriad of entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.
NATURE NIGHTS SEASON 2
PRE-SALE NOW THRU APRIL 30TH!
BUY 3 TICKETS GET THE 4TH FREE
Friday & Saturday Evenings
June 30, 2023 – January 6, 2024
CODE: NNSEASON2
My805Tix.com
MORNING ALTARS with Day Schildkret
Saturday, April 22
10:00AM – 1:30PM
Nature, Art and Ritual celebrating Earth Day.
$120 / $100 Members
COOKING CLASS SERIES with Chef Alma Ayón
Featuring Cuisine of the Five Mediterranean Climate Zones
Tuesday Evenings, May 9, 16, 23 & 30
6:00PM – 9:00PM
Learn to prepare exquisite dishes taught by this Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts trained chef.
All (4) Classes: $800
EARLY BIRD: $700 (thru April 21 Only)
Individual Classes: $200 per class
10% Member Discount (not valid on Early Bird price)
SPRING PLANT SALE
Saturday & Sunday, May 13 & 14
MEMBERS ONLY
Saturday 9:00AM – 11:00AM
PUBLIC
Saturday 11:00AM – 4:00PM
Sunday 10:00AM – 4:00PM
A wide variety of environmentally sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones for sale.
Admission Free
FAERIE FESTIVAL – FREE FAMILY DAY
Sunday, May 14
10:00AM – 2:00PM
Children's activities, crafts and musical performances. Play with the faeries dressed in your favorite wings and flowers.
CONCERT: Ghost Ensemble: Rewild
Wednesday, May 17
5:30PM – 7:30PM
This New York-based chamber music nonet creates groundbreaking music that blurs borders of genre, style, and scene featuring the California premiere of Lou Harrison's Air in G Minor and two new works.
Admission Free ($20.00 Suggested Donation)
About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the world's five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.
SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Daily admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.
For further information visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.
SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
