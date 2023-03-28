San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Orchid Fest 2023, Spring Plant Sale, Faerie Festival and Educational Programming

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.

ORCHID FEST 2023

FREE FAMILY DAYS

Saturday & Sunday, April 1 & 2

10:00AM – 4:00PM

Produced in association with Five Cities Orchid Society.

FOUNDER'S WALK & TALK

Tuesday, April 4

11:00AM – 12:30PM

Join SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks.

SOUL and SOIL: Prenatal & Postnatal Gatherings

Tuesdays, April 4 & 25

10:00AM – 11:30AM

A safe space to connect to our bodies, children and the natural world.

YOGA ON THE TERRACE

Saturdays, April 8 & 15

9:00AM – 10:00AM

All levels - focuses on mind-body unity.

MORNING ALTARS with Day Schildkret

Saturday, April 22

10:00AM – 1:30PM

Nature, Art and Ritual celebrating Earth Day.

LITTLE ACORNS – Parent Participation Group

Wednesday & Thursday, April 26 & 27

9:30AM – 11:30AM

Play games, sing songs and make connections to nature.

COOKING CLASS SERIES with Chef Alma Ayón

Tuesday Evenings, May 9, 16, 23 & 30

6:00PM – 9:00PM

Featuring the cuisine of the Five Mediterranean Climate Zones (California, Chile, the Mediterranean Basin, Australia and South Africa).

8 Person Limit

SPRING PLANT SALE

Saturday & Sunday, May 14th & 15th

10:00AM – 4:00PM

A wide variety of sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones (California, Chile, South Africa, Australia and the Mediterranean basin) will be on display and for sale.

FAERIE FESTIVAL

Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14

10:00AM – 2:00PM

Free Admission to the garden and all children's activities, including crafts and musical performances.

About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the world's five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.

SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Daily admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.

For further information visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.

SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden