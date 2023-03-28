San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden Announces: Orchid Fest 2023, Spring Plant Sale, Faerie Festival and Educational Programming
Mar 28, 2023, 23:40 ET
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden presents entertainment and educational offerings for the entire family.
ORCHID FEST 2023
FREE FAMILY DAYS
Saturday & Sunday, April 1 & 2
10:00AM – 4:00PM
Produced in association with Five Cities Orchid Society.
FOUNDER'S WALK & TALK
Tuesday, April 4
11:00AM – 12:30PM
Join SLOBG founder Eve Vigil for great tips and tricks.
SOUL and SOIL: Prenatal & Postnatal Gatherings
Tuesdays, April 4 & 25
10:00AM – 11:30AM
A safe space to connect to our bodies, children and the natural world.
YOGA ON THE TERRACE
Saturdays, April 8 & 15
9:00AM – 10:00AM
All levels - focuses on mind-body unity.
MORNING ALTARS with Day Schildkret
Saturday, April 22
10:00AM – 1:30PM
Nature, Art and Ritual celebrating Earth Day.
LITTLE ACORNS – Parent Participation Group
Wednesday & Thursday, April 26 & 27
9:30AM – 11:30AM
Play games, sing songs and make connections to nature.
COOKING CLASS SERIES with Chef Alma Ayón
Tuesday Evenings, May 9, 16, 23 & 30
6:00PM – 9:00PM
Featuring the cuisine of the Five Mediterranean Climate Zones (California, Chile, the Mediterranean Basin, Australia and South Africa).
8 Person Limit
SPRING PLANT SALE
Saturday & Sunday, May 14th & 15th
10:00AM – 4:00PM
A wide variety of sustainable plants from the five Mediterranean climate zones (California, Chile, South Africa, Australia and the Mediterranean basin) will be on display and for sale.
FAERIE FESTIVAL
Mother's Day, Sunday, May 14
10:00AM – 2:00PM
Free Admission to the garden and all children's activities, including crafts and musical performances.
About San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization showcasing plants from the world's five Mediterranean climate zones. SLOBG fosters an appreciation of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment.
SLOBG is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Road, within El Chorro Regional Park, off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Daily admission is $10 per person, and free for both Garden Members and children 12 and under.
For further information visit slobg.org, or call (805) 541-1400.
SOURCE San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
