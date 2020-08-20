San Manuel Band Of Mission Indians Appoints New CEO

"Laurens has made a significant impact over the past six years and has become a trusted advisor," said Ken Ramirez, Chairman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. "We believe he is the right person to help our Tribe chart its path into the future."

In June 2018, Vosloo was named enterprise-wide CFO for San Manuel Tribal Government Operations and San Manuel Casino. From 2014 to 2018, he served as CFO for San Manuel Casino.

Prior to joining San Manuel Casino, Vosloo was Executive Director of Finance for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. He started his career at Deloitte in Las Vegas, Nev. in auditing roles.

Vosloo graduated with dual Bachelor of Science Degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Accounting and Management and earned his Certified Public Accountant license in Nevada.

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development. As descendants of the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

