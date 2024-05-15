Tribal Leaders in Place Following the 2024 Elections at San Manuel

The Tribe's recently adopted Constitution mandates four-year terms for the Tribal Council, replacing the previous two-year term under the former Business Committee structure.

The Tribal Council is a seven-member body elected to oversee the San Manuel's day-to-day operations, including stewarding cultural, social and community affairs, carrying out the Tribe's laws and directives, protecting its governmental and business interests, and exercising the Tribe's inherent sovereignty. Each Council member is elected by majority vote of the Governing Council, the main governing body of the Tribe.

Chairwoman Valbuena said making the transition to four-year terms was voiced by the drafters of the constitution and supports the Tribe's right to self-determination to advance and sustain its tribal government.

"This election is a significant milestone in implementing the Tribe's Constitution," said Chairwoman Valbuena. "Governments the world over typically elect leaders for four-year terms to ensure continuity of leadership. We express our gratitude to the San Manuel Governing Council for their foresight and support for the ongoing development and governance of this vibrant and self-sustaining Tribal Nation."

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally-recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. San Manuel exercises its inherent sovereign right of self-governance and provides essential services for its citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development. As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains and high deserts, the Serrano people of San Manuel have called this area home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

SOURCE San Manuel Band of Mission Indians