San Manuel Band Of Mission Indians Names Chief Operating Officer

"For the past two years, Rikki has played an integral role in marketing and communications for the organization. I am excited to have her as my partner as we align our team to accomplish the priorities that Tribal leadership has outlined," said Vosloo.

In her new role, Tanenbaum will be responsible for overseeing activities related to the planning and implementation of the Tribe's strategic, cultural, and economic development objectives. Tanenbaum will assume leadership responsibility for Analytics & Insights, Communications, Brand Marketing, Philanthropy, Cultural & Natural Resources, Construction and Direct Investments.

"The Tribe's commitment to its values, its people and its community brought me to this organization a little over two years ago," said Tanenbaum. "They have created an extraordinary foundation, and I'm looking forward to contributing to their next chapter."

Prior to joining San Manuel Casino, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Gaming Division for Landry's Inc. and Golden Nugget Casinos. Tanenbaum has spent her career in the casino and hospitality industry and has led marketing teams at Caesars Entertainment, Penn National Gaming and Viejas Casino & Resort. She started her career at MGM Resorts International.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pennsylvania and earned a Master of Hospitality Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She also holds a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

About the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Serrano Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the city of Highland, CA. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel reservation was established in 1891 and recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. As an indigenous community the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa' (Serrano word meaning "to act on one's beliefs") through partnerships with charitable organizations. We have drawn upon our history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct our philanthropic giving in our local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

