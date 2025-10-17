San Manuel Investment Authority Completes Acquisition of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

HIGHLAND, Calif., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation ("San Manuel" or "Tribe") today announced that the San Manuel Investment Authority ("SMIA"), through its affiliated entities, acquired full ownership of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club ("Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach") in Dana Point, California. The resort, a consistent recipient of the AAA Five-Diamond Award, Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star Award, and other prestigious accolades, along with Monarch Beach Golf Links, a par-70 championship resort golf course, serves as a cornerstone non-gaming resort within the Tribe's luxury destination portfolio.

"I am excited to announce our additional investment to acquire full ownership of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach," said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the Tribe, and the Tribe's investment board. "This beautiful destination resort is the perfect complement to the Tribe's investment portfolio and fits well with our long-term investment and diversification strategy. Since 2023, following the acquisition of a partial ownership interest in Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach by a SMIA affiliated entity, our Yaamava' and Palms guests have enjoyed the warm hospitality and the oceanside views offered by Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, and the Monarch Beach Golf Links. We are excited to share this news with them, as well."

"We're grateful for the opportunity to have contributed to the growth and success of this exceptional resort, and equally excited for its next phase of ownership through the leadership of the San Manuel Investment Authority," said Franco Famularo, President and Chief Investment Officer of Ohana Real Estate Investors.

Hilton will continue to manage operations of Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, preserving operational continuity with a continuing commitment to delivering exceptional service. Similarly, Troon will continue to manage operations of Monarch Beach Golf Links.

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach is one of Southern California's premier luxury destinations, perched atop a scenic seaside bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. The sophisticated resort features 400 guest rooms and suites, a wide array of culinary experiences, Waldorf Astoria Spa & Salon, three pools, access to an exclusive beach club, a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. designed golf course, and 120,000 square feet of event space.

About Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation:

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name —Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm") — honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov.

About Ohana Real Estate Investors

Ohana Real Estate Investors (Ohana) is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in the hospitality and residential sectors. Founded in 2009, we invest in premier properties where human connection thrives, focusing on key urban and resort markets across North America. Ohana manages more than $3.5B+ on behalf of a global investor base through dedicated equity and credit fund vehicles. For more information, please visit ohanare.com .

