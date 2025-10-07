Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation Wins Responsible Business of the Year for Fifth Consecutive Year at Global Gaming Awards

Yaamava' Resort & Casino Maintains Property of the Year Title; Club Serrano Ranks Among Top Three in Customer Loyalty Program of the Year

HIGHLAND, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel have earned top honors once again at the 2025 Global Gaming Awards. Awards were presented during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated gathering of the gaming and hospitality industry.

For the fifth consecutive year, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation (YSMN) was named "Responsible Business of the Year," a recognition that reflects two decades of responsible leadership and principled stewardship. The Tribe has contributed over $450 million in direct-impact initiatives—from advancing Tribal law education at UCLA and expanding healthcare access through SAC Health, to supporting vulnerable populations via Mary's Mercy Center in San Bernardino, CA. A program unique to YSMN, the Tribe also funds responsible gaming programs across California and the nation.

"We are inspired by the values handed to us throughout the generations by our ancestors and motivated by our youth so that future generations may also live by these same values that have enabled us to continue our Yuhaaviatam heritage," said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. "Our Tribe is grateful to our team for their dedication to our shared values and to our peers for this recognition, and we congratulate our fellow Global Gaming Awards honorees."

Yaamava' Resort & Casino's "Property of the Year" honor for the second consecutive year reaffirms its position as North America's premier gaming destination. As the only AAA Five Diamond casino resort, Yaamava' boasts the largest gaming floor in the West, featuring 7,400 slot machines, 150 table games, five high-limit rooms, elevated dining, a Forbes Five Star spa and world-class live entertainment.

"We are honored to be recognized across three distinguished categories at the Global Gaming Awards," said Kenji Hall, General Manager, Yaamava' Resort & Casino. "These awards reflect the passion and dedication of the Tribe and our entire team. From dynamic gaming experiences to exceptional hospitality, we strive to exceed expectations every day."

Club Serrano's top three ranking for "Customer Loyalty Program of the Year" demonstrates Yaamava' Resort & Casino's commitment to the elevated guest experience. Members enjoy exclusive benefits at both Yaamava' and Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and access to Monarch Beach Golf Links at Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach—one of California's few oceanfront courses. Club Serrano also features standout promotions and rare prizes like Action Comics #1, the 2025 Mustang GT 60th anniversary edition, and custom luxury watches.

Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is a federally recognized Indian tribe located on the San Manuel Indian Reservation near Highland, California. The Tribe, formerly known as the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, proudly reclaims their ancestral name—Yuhaaviatam (pronounced "yu-HAH-vee-ah-tahm")— honoring the deep-rooted heritage and enduring legacy of their people. Exercising their inherent sovereign right to self-governance, Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation is committed to providing essential services to their citizens by building infrastructure, maintaining civil services, and promoting social, economic, and cultural development.

As the Indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys, mountains, and high deserts, the Yuhaaviatam have called this region home since time immemorial and are committed to remaining a productive partner in the San Bernardino region.

Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel is the only AAA Five-Diamond casino resort, featuring a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star hotel with spacious suites, an elevated pool deck, a Forbes Five-Star spa, and a state-of-the-art theater. Recently named the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas, Best Casino Restaurant for its Pines Modern Steakhouse, and Best Casino Hotel as well as Best Native American Casinoand Best Overall Casino Outside of Las Vegas by the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards, Yaamava' is located just 70 miles from downtown Los Angeles near Highland, CA. The casino has more than 7,400 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, luxury retail shops, a wide variety of award-winning dining options, and more than a dozen bars and lounges, including a premiere sports bar, The 909 Food Hall, and the new fast-casual dining and immersive entertainment venue, bEATS. The San Manuel Entertainment Authority owns and operates Yaamava' Resort & Casino.

