San Miguel de Allende and Querétaro Luxury Markets Begin 2026 with Strong First Quarter Activity

SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE, México and QUERÉTARO, México, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Miguel Sotheby's International Realty and Querétaro Sotheby's International Realty reported a strong first quarter for 2026, with continued demand from both domestic and international buyers seeking second homes, investment properties, retirement residences, and primary homes across central Mexico.

The first quarter marked one of the busiest opening periods on record for the brokerage, driven by sustained interest in real estate in San Miguel de Allende, luxury homes for sale in San Miguel de Allende, and high-end residences in Querétaro.

San Miguel de Allende continued to attract international buyers, particularly those seeking second homes, retirement residences, and rental investment opportunities. Querétaro also experienced one of its strongest quarters to date, with rising demand from both domestic buyers and an increasing number of international purchasers. Interest from Mexico City relocations remains strong, while international buyers are discovering Querétaro's growing economic strength, modern infrastructure, and quality of life more than ever before.

While broader global uncertainty has influenced buyer timing in recent weeks, overall market activity across both cities remains strong and well above seasonal expectations.

First Quarter Highlights:

One of the busiest first quarters in company history

Continued strength in second-home and retirement purchases in San Miguel de Allende

Growing relocation demand in Querétaro from Mexico City and other major metros

Increasing international buyer activity in Querétaro

Sustained interest in luxury and investment properties across both markets

"Central Mexico continues to offer a unique combination of lifestyle, long-term value, and architectural character," said Sheryl Clark, co-owner of the firm. "We entered 2026 with one of our strongest first quarters to date, and both San Miguel de Allende and Querétaro continue to see strong interest from domestic and international buyers."

San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage city and multiple-time recipient of Travel + Leisure's #1 city in the world ranking, continues to draw global attention from luxury buyers, while Querétaro is increasingly emerging as one of Mexico's most sought-after residential and investment markets.

Media Contact:

Paola Turandot

+52.415.152.5220

[email protected]

SOURCE SAN MIGUEL SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY