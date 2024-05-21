New 138 Vintage Allocation Takes Center Stage in the Santa Barbara Resort's World-Renowned Wine Collection

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Ysidro Ranch, a Ty Warner Property famed for award-winning dining, ultimate privacy and A-list discretion, has procured one of the most sought-after wine allocations from prominent Bordeaux estate Château d'Yquem, inclusive of 138 vintages spanning from 1811 – 2008. Hailed as the pinnacle of sweet wine, the Premier Cru Supérieur Château d'Yquem collection features some of the greatest vintages ever created in its almost 700-year history, including the 1811 "Comet Vintage," the most expensive white wine ever sold.

SAN YSIDRO RANCH ACQUIRES THE MOST EXTENSIVE RESTAURANT OFFERING OF CHATEAU D'YQUEM IN NORTH AMERICA

Regarded by many as the greatest sweet wine in the world, Château d'Yquem's reputation is synonymous with that of San Ysidro Ranch, known for unparalleled excellence. Nestled in the hills of Sauternes, France, in the southern region of Bordeaux, the winery has consistently set the standard for dessert wine worldwide. The estate's commitment to perfection is evident in its meticulous grape selection. Only the finest botrytized Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc grapes are chosen, resulting in a wine of extraordinary complexity, richness and longevity. The 138-bottle collection at San Ysidro Ranch includes every vintage from 1887 – 2008, along with select vintages dating back to 1811. Each vintage has a special story to tell, and the 1811 Château d'Yquem is believed to have certain mythical qualities due to an astronomical event before harvest that year. There are less than 10 bottles of this wine in existence.

San Ysidro Ranch's impressive 14,000-bottle Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning cellar represents one of the world's most renowned restaurant wine collections. The new allocation joins San Ysidro Ranch's existing 70-vintage vertical collection of the Bordeaux estate Château Petrus, the largest restaurant offering in the country. It includes every vintage produced by Château Petrus dating from 1945 through 2017, including the famed 1947, 1959, 1961, 1964, 1982, 1990 and 2000 vintages. San Ysidro Ranch is now offering exclusive wine tasting experiences guided by a team of esteemed experts, including consultations, classes and guided wine excursions. As part of San Ysidro Ranch's new Ty Warner Wine Collective, a custom Château d'Yquem tasting experience begins at $550 per guest and a custom Château Petrus tasting experience begins at $2,500 per guest. The program also includes one-on-one consultations, tastings and guided excursions where guests enjoy special insider access to the region's best wineries.

"We're proud to offer our guests access to the most coveted and exclusive bottles of wine from Bordeaux and around the globe," said Ty Warner, owner of San Ysidro Ranch. "Our firm commitment to building upon our world-class wine program that showcases boutique wineries, limited-production labels and one-of-a-kind bottles sets us apart from any other restaurant in the region."

The Château d'Yquem procurement is the latest in a series of several enhancements to the San Ysidro Ranch's culinary program, including the Secret Cellar epicurean experience—where guests can enjoy a no-holds-bar exploration of the world's finest wines complemented by a chef-driven pairing menu. Beyond wine, the new Prohibition-era inspired Speakeasy at Plow & Angel invites guests to imbibe in unique cocktails and ultra-rare spirits, including the only bottle of Glenturret 50-Year-Old scotch and the only restaurant offering of the Balvenie Chapter 4 Collection in North America.

For more information on San Ysidro Ranch and The Stonehouse Restaurant, please visit www.sanysidroranch.com.

About San Ysidro Ranch:

Tucked into the leafy foothills of Santa Barbara, San Ysidro Ranch offers a unique blend of ultimate seclusion, privacy, peace and tranquility in an idyllic setting. Thirty-eight vine covered cottages surrounded by incredibly landscaped gardens make this exclusive destination unplugged from the rest of the world. The resort's 550 lush acres are minutes away from the beach, hiking trails and waterfalls. Indulge in a luxurious treatment at The Salon & Spa, in the privacy of a cottage or on the secluded spa patio under a vine-covered pergola. A coveted destination for dream weddings and special celebrations, San Ysidro Ranch offers magical venues including the gardens where Katharine Hepburn witnessed Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier wed in a secret midnight ceremony, and the cottage shared by Jaqueline and John F Kennedy during their honeymoon in 1953.

About Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts:

Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts was founded by entrepreneur Ty Warner. Ty Warner Hotels & Resorts properties include San Ysidro Ranch, Montecito Club, Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club, Sandpiper Golf Club, Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Four Seasons Hotel New York, Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

SOURCE San Ysidro Ranch