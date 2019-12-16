Sana Clinic Joins Startup Creasphere as the First Hospital Partner of the Munich Digital Health Platform

MUNICH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sana Kliniken AG, one of the largest hospital groups in Germany, will partner with Startup Creasphere and the platform's existing partners, Roche and Sanofi, in creating the ultimate hub of digital health innovation in Europe. The goal of the platform is for forward-thinking corporations and disruptive startups to meet and to pilot solutions and services, drive investments, learn and share experiences and facilitate international expansion.

Startup Creasphere is an innovation platform powered by Plug and Play, the largest global technology accelerator from Silicon Valley with success stories such as PayPal, Dropbox and Guardant Health. Plug and Play runs 16 industry specific programs, connecting their corporate partners with disruptive startups in the industry for licensing deals, pilots, investments and strategic partnerships.

Sana is one of the largest hospital operators in Germany and one of the most important providers of integrated healthcare services. With regard to digitalization, Sana focuses on disruptive technologies and innovative business models as well as on automation, flexibilization and individualization in order to improve healthcare service delivery.

"We are very happy to join the network of Startup Creasphere and collaborate with other innovative players from the broader healthcare industry as well as to intensify our work with potentially disruptive Startups on an international basis," says Michael Rosenstock, Head of Sana Digital.

The aim of the partnership is to create more valuable connections between Sana and the startup ecosystem, which have a positive impact on patients. This engagement will allow Sana to grow its innovative potential and further improve hospital workflows and patient care.

"We are excited to welcome Sana Kliniken as a partner in our 'Startup Creasphere' program as the first provider to join the platform. The engagement of Sana will allow our startups to access clinicians and subject matter experts when developing their technologies for the clinical setting," says Julia Belaya, the Global Head of Corporate Partnerships of Plug and Play Health.

About Sana Kliniken

Founded in 1976, Germany based Sana Kliniken AG is a major provider of integrated healthcare services. Sana operates more than 50 hospitals as well as several rehab centers and nursing homes. The company treats more than 2.2 million patients per year.

https://www.sana.de/

About Startup Creasphere

Established in 2018 by Roche Diagnostics and Plug and Play, Startup Creasphere is the first health-focused accelerator in Munich. Startup Creasphere creates an environment within the global network of Plug and Play where corporations and startups learn and share experiences and facilitate international expansion with the aim of transforming healthcare together.

www.startupcreasphere.com

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. We provide active investments with 200 leading Silicon Valley VCs, and host more than 700 networking events per year. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit www.plugandplaytechcenter.com.

Startup Creasphere Contact pauline@pnptc.com

Sana Contact patrick.engelke@sana.de

