Plug and Play Lifetech Announces Inaugural Batch of 12 Innovative Startups in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play, the world's largest innovation platform, today announced the 12 companies selected for the inaugural batch of its Lifetech accelerator program in Indianapolis.

The cohort draws from a global talent pool and represents startup companies from eight states and three countries. Over the next four months, these founders will collaborate with Plug and Play's Lifetech partners, including IU LAB, BioCrossroads, IU Health, and Indiana University, to accelerate the future of healthcare and life sciences. The program will culminate with an expo event in February 2026, at which the graduating startups will pitch their solutions to an audience of corporate executives, investors, industry leaders, and the community.

"The IU LAB is proud to partner with Plug and Play, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership and IU Health to help grow Indiana's innovation economy," said David Rosenberg, President and CEO of the IU LAB. "This partnership reflects our commitment to translating IU's $1 billion research enterprise, attracting and developing world-class talent, and building the next generation of companies right here in Indiana. Together, we're strengthening the state's position as a national hub for life sciences and groundbreaking innovation."

The selected companies are pioneering advancements across the life sciences spectrum focused on human health. Their innovations include next-generation therapeutics for cancer and chronic diseases, novel drug delivery platforms, non-invasive diagnostics for early disease detection, medical devices, AI-driven medical imaging, and stem-cell-derived organoid development.

The Batch 1 Lifetech startups are:

AGED Diagnostics - AGED Diagnostics is the first accurate blood test for fatty liver disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans.

- AGED Diagnostics is the first accurate blood test for fatty liver disease that affects 1 in 3 Americans. Amplicore - Amplicore is developing a new class of injectable therapeutics as novel regenerative approaches to treat musculoskeletal disorders.

- Amplicore is developing a new class of injectable therapeutics as novel regenerative approaches to treat musculoskeletal disorders. Amplified Sciences - Amplified Sciences is revolutionizing disease detection with a commercial stage test that helps physicians more accurately detect risk for pancreatic cancer built on their ultra-sensitive optical reporter platform.

- Amplified Sciences is revolutionizing disease detection with a commercial stage test that helps physicians more accurately detect risk for pancreatic cancer built on their ultra-sensitive optical reporter platform. Door Pharma - Door Pharma attacks chronic hepatitis B by targeting the viral nucleocapsid protein.

- Door Pharma attacks chronic hepatitis B by targeting the viral nucleocapsid protein. Grannus Therapeutics - Grannus Therapeutics is focused on the development of a novel first-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

- Grannus Therapeutics is focused on the development of a novel first-in-class therapeutic for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Intero Biosystems - Intero Biosystems creates stem cell-derived mini organs to predict how drugs behave in humans before clinical trials.

- Intero Biosystems creates stem cell-derived mini organs to predict how drugs behave in humans before clinical trials. Modella AI - Modella AI is transforming human medicine by shortening the time to diagnosis and informing treatment options for pathologically driven diseases like cancer.

- Modella AI is transforming human medicine by shortening the time to diagnosis and informing treatment options for pathologically driven diseases like cancer. OmniSpirant Therapeutics - OmniSpirant Therapeutics is an Irish biotech developing a disruptive RNA delivery platform technology, "OmniSomes." This proprietary technology is highly differentiated, utilizing bioengineered Mesenchymal Stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) as novel non-viral vectors for highly efficient RNA delivery, which uniquely confers additional regenerative medicine properties and benefits.

- OmniSpirant Therapeutics is an Irish biotech developing a disruptive RNA delivery platform technology, "OmniSomes." This proprietary technology is highly differentiated, utilizing bioengineered Mesenchymal Stem cell-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) as novel non-viral vectors for highly efficient RNA delivery, which uniquely confers additional regenerative medicine properties and benefits. OsseoLabs - OsseoLabs is a medtech company pioneering AI-driven surgical planning and 3D-printed personalized implants to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical risks, and bring precision care to hospitals globally.

- OsseoLabs is a medtech company pioneering AI-driven surgical planning and 3D-printed personalized implants to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical risks, and bring precision care to hospitals globally. OsteoCure Therapeutics - OsteoCure Therapeutics is a Duke spinout and JLABS company developing an adenosine platform for treating both fracture repair and osteoporosis.

- OsteoCure Therapeutics is a Duke spinout and JLABS company developing an adenosine platform for treating both fracture repair and osteoporosis. Scioto Biosciences - Scioto Biosciences is targeting a breakthrough gut-brain therapy designed to help children with autism thrive by supporting early development and lasting progress.

- Scioto Biosciences is targeting a breakthrough gut-brain therapy designed to help children with autism thrive by supporting early development and lasting progress. Synch Neuro - SynchNeuro has developed the world's first brain-based non-invasive glucose monitor.

"This inaugural batch of startups is a testament to the incredible innovation happening in the life sciences," said Brandon Noll, Director of Plug and Play Indiana. "We're thrilled to bring these entrepreneurs to Indianapolis, a city with a rich history in the life sciences, where they will directly engage with leading life science experts as well as tap into the robust network of resources available for every phase of their journey through Plug and Play's global innovation platform. The future of medicine is being shaped right here, and we're excited to be part of that growth."

Launched in September 2025, the IU LAB Lifetech Accelerator was created by Plug and Play in collaboration with Indiana University, IU Health, and regional partners to strengthen Indiana's position as a leader in life sciences innovation. The program supports startups developing breakthroughs in therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, and biotechnology through mentorship, investor access, and corporate collaboration.

To learn more about Plug and Play Lifetech, visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/industries/lifetech .

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 60+ locations across 25+ industries. We offer corporate innovation programs, helping our partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also run startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies, including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit Plug and Play Tech Center.

Media Contact

Jacky Tsang

Senior Communications & PR Associate

[email protected]

SOURCE Plug and Play