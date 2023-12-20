Sanctuary Cannabis Grand Opening in Scotch Plains, New Jersey

News provided by

Sanctuary Cannabis

20 Dec, 2023, 07:45 ET

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis proudly announces the Grand Opening of its Scotch Plains dispensary, located at 2581 US-22, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. Known for its presence in multiple states, including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida, Sanctuary Cannabis now extends its mission to provide top-quality cannabis products to the Scotch Plains community.

Sanctuary Cannabis is a multi-state cannabis company dedicated to serving the community with a wide range of high-quality cannabis products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles.

"We're excited to join the vibrant Scotch Plains community, reaffirming our commitment to becoming valued partners in this neighborhood," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "Our goal in New Jersey is to enhance well-being, foster positive relationships, and ensure accessible care for those in need."

Sanctuary Cannabis eagerly serves the Scotch Plains community, aiming to become an integral part of this vibrant region.

"We are delighted to become a valued part of the community and anticipate a promising future in Scotch Plains."

For more information or to learn more about Sanctuary Cannabis, visit www.sanctuarymed.com

About Sanctuary Medicinals
Sanctuary Medicinals, recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey, is a multi-state cannabis company operating in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Florida. Known for its high-quality products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, and edibles, Sanctuary is committed to creating a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sanctuarymedicinals
Instagram: @SanctuaryMedicinals
Instagram (New Jersey): @sanctuarycannabisnj

SOURCE Sanctuary Cannabis

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.