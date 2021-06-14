Sanctuary Global Welcomes Excelsis Global Private Wealth

MIAMI, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Excelsis Global Private Wealth, a new firm formed by a group of eight internationally-focused advisors breaking away from Wells Fargo, to its Sanctuary Global subsidiary (www.sanctuary-global.com). With offices in McAllen, Laredo, and San Antonio, TX, Excelsis Global Private Wealth will be Sanctuary's first multi-city team. Excelsis Global Private Wealth has $5.5 million in annual revenue and services an array of international clients, with a focus in Mexico, and marks the seventh team in Texas to choose partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth.

"The best financial advisors and wealth managers, whether they are working with clients in the US or throughout Latin America, continue to gravitate toward Sanctuary Wealth because our model of partnered independence gives them something no one else can," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "This is an extremely exciting time for Sanctuary as we continue to enhance the offerings on our platform, recruit the industry's top talent and expand our footprint into new markets, and we couldn't be more pleased that Excelsis Global Private Wealth has chosen to join us on this journey."

"This is an elite group of advisors with outstanding reputations and we're extremely pleased that they have chosen Sanctuary Global as the best option for serving a very discerning group of clients," said Vince Fertitta, Co- President, Sanctuary Global. "Excelsis Global Private Wealth is the largest breakaway from the wirehouse world to join Sanctuary Global to date and we have a robust pipeline of domestic- and internationally-focused teams that will continue to drive our long-term growth."

Based in Excelsis Global Private Wealth's McAllen office are: Marlen Lopez, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner; Roberto Lopez, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner; Erasmo Salinas, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner; Florentino Chapa, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner; Lorena Guerrero, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner; and Javier Ordorica, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner.

Leading the Laredo office is Carlos de la Garza, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner.

The San Antonio operation is headed by Rene Perez, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner.

Also joining the team from Wells Fargo is Registered Senior Wealth Associate Itcel Zuniga as well as Wealth Associates Angelica Avila and Claudia Sandoval.

"My partners and I work with a diverse international clientele, who have sophisticated planning and investment needs that we had difficulty meeting as employees of our previous firm," explained Marlen Lopez, Senior Wealth Advisor, Managing Partner, Excelsis Global Private Wealth. "I have a great deal of trust and respect for Vince Fertitta and Susan Graybeal (Director, Sanctuary Global) from my days at Merrill Lynch. What Sanctuary Global has to offer will allow us to better serve our clients, regardless of where they live. As owners of our business, we are empowered to make all of our own decisions and grow our firm unfettered."

"With Excelsis Global Private Wealth joining Azimut Genesis Advisors and Rudy Rake, Sanctuary Global is off to an explosive start to the quarter," said Bob Walter, Co-President, Sanctuary Global. "These top tier advisors have all chosen to join us because the range of investment solutions on our open architecture platform and our state-of-the-art tech stack will let them do so much more for their clients, and for themselves."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (www.sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 53 partner firms across 20 states with over $16.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

