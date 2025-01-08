Sanctuary Wealth Begins 2025 with Recruitment of Hillguard Wealth Management, a $700 Million International Firm

Led by Marcello Zaffaroni and Juan Martin Campuzano, the Miami-Based Firm Joins Sanctuary from Truist Wealth for Enhanced Support and Growth Opportunities

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, welcomes Hillguard Wealth Management (Hillguard) as its latest Sanctuary Global Partner Firm. Sanctuary Wealth launched Sanctuary Global in 2021 with high-profile Florida and Texas-based teams from Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

Hillguard is led by Marcello Zaffaroni, Chief Executive Officer, and Juan Martin Campuzano, Chief Investment Officer, with support from Ivan Flores, Wealth Associate. Formerly with Truist Wealth, the team services approximately 20 U.S. and international families, representing about $700 million in assets. The firm will be based in Sanctuary's corporate office on Brickell Avenue in Miami.

Hillguard will leverage two of Sanctuary's multi-custodian relationships (Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs) to custody client assets. The firm will also have access to Sanctuary Open, an advanced, technology-enabled and multi-discipline platform, to advise clients on assets held at non-custodial banks worldwide.

"Hillguard's highly specialized and thriving international practice is the perfect fit for Sanctuary," said Vince Fertitta, President of Sanctuary Wealth. "Having led and supervised international advisors for over a decade at Merrill Lynch, I know there is significant demand in the marketplace for an alternative to the way most banks and wirehouses treat that sort of business, which in far too many instances is to tolerate international clients under restrictive conditions rather than seek them out. This is why we established our Sanctuary Global platform four years ago."

Hillguard delivers comprehensive wealth management that integrates all aspects of its clients' financial lives. The firm's sophisticated solutions help protect wealth across generations and borders. From banking to investments to credit services and beyond, it has decades of experience providing advice on the full range of financial decisions facing ultra-high-net-worth families globally.

Fertitta added, "Marcello and Juan Martin have a terrific practice, focusing on the unique needs of their discerning clientele by coupling seamlessly integrated global financial services with high-touch personalized support."

Highly Successful and Experienced Team

Zaffaroni is a 25-year wealth management veteran. Before forming Hillguard, he was an International Wealth Advisor and Managing Director at Truist Wealth. Before his time at Truist and its predecessor firm, SunTrust, Zaffaroni worked at HSBC and began his career at Wachovia Wells Fargo. He graduated from Florida International University with a bachelor's in finance.

"Once we decided to take control of our business and the client experience by going independent, we searched for a partner who understood the intricacies of our international model," said Zaffaroni. "When we met with the leadership of Sanctuary, we were convinced that this firm not only understood our business but valued it. We are confident that Sanctuary has the tools and expertise needed for our practice to evolve into more of the family office model that our clients desire, enabling our team to better map our client's financial journey across continents and generations. Sophisticated international clients want a portion of their assets in large, creditable U.S. banks. We are pleased to work with Bank of New York, as well as Goldman Sachs, and are equally excited to add the ability to offer advice on the wealth our clients hold around the world."

Campuzano has 17 years of experience in wealth management. Most recently, he was Vice President, Portfolio Manager at Truist Wealth. Earlier in his career, he was an analyst with SunTrust and a financial advisor at MetLife. Campuzano has a Master of Finance from Webster University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from UWF Lewis Bear Jr. College of Business.

"To be clear, Sanctuary wants this kind of business. We have the experience and the platform to support it. We treat international practices like Hillguard with the same level of white-glove service, support and respect as our other elite Partner Firms," added Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "We have built out our global platform to address the product, solution and service requirements of wealthy global families. In addition to accessing our full tech stack, practice management tools and growth resources, international firms can leverage the added resources of our dedicated Sanctuary Global division. We welcome Marcello and his team and look forward to working together for years to come."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for elite advisors with the entrepreneurial spirit to build, own and create lasting equity in their practices while delivering clients the tailored service they deserve. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations platform, support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Sanctuary Wealth and its tru Independence brand offers partner firms multiple affiliation models to best serve their unique needs.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 120 partner firms in 30 states nationwide, with approximately $50 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: tru Independence and Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

