Sanctuary Wealth Celebrates SkyPath Private Wealth and Congratulates Firm on Its Ongoing Expansion as it Approaches its One Year Anniversary

SkyPath Private Wealth Welcomes Partner Rohit Bhalla and Wealth Associate Christina Vollmann from Morgan Stanley and Wealth Associate Katie Coleman from Merrill Lynch

INDIANAPOLIS, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, celebrates the one-year anniversary of SkyPath Private Wealth (SkyPath) of Short Hills, New Jersey, and congratulates the firm on its ongoing expansion with the addition of Rohit "Ro" Bhalla as a Partner and Christina Vollmann and Katie Coleman as Wealth Associates. Mr. Bhalla and Ms. Vollmann join SkyPath from Morgan Stanley and Ms. Coleman comes from Merrill Lynch, further attesting to Sanctuary's appeal to wirehouse wealth advisors.

SkyPath was established in 2022 by a team of four accomplished veteran advisors who broke away from Merrill Lynch to be part of Sanctuary's partnered independence model. Founding Partners Kevin Pearly, CFP®, CRPC®, C(k)P®, James Rohmann, Steven Filiaci and Ken Hopkins, CFP®, CPFA, chose Sanctuary for the freedom it provided to allow them to build their firm around their clients' needs. Over the past year, the team has taken advantage of Sanctuary's open architecture platform and intuitive technology, investment solutions and practice management resources to grow the business and expand its offering to clients across the New York metropolitan area.

"We're thrilled to see how far SkyPath has come in one short year with Sanctuary," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "It's an exciting, multi-generational firm that combines talent and integrity, with a tremendous work ethic and focus on clients. I know that leaving the familiarity of the wirehouse was not an easy decision for the team, but they have made the successful transition to independence and have not looked back. We congratulate SkyPath on their one-year milestone and welcome their new teammates to the Sanctuary family. We look forward to all our two firms can do together in the future."

Expanded team roster adds expertise and expanded service capabilities

Rohit Bhalla, Partner, brings more than 30 years of experience in financial planning and asset management to SkyPath. He has spent his career in the wirehouse space, where he was a Vice President at both Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. Mr. Bhalla's expertise spans multiple sectors, including Equity, Structured Products, and Fixed Income. He provides his clients with multiple services, from asset management to estate planning. Mr. Bhalla is a University of Colorado graduate.

Christina Vollmann, Wealth Associate, has spent three decades focusing on delivering exceptional service and personalized financial solutions to clients. Her prior roles include being a Client Service Associate at Morgan Stanley, with additional experience at Smith Barney and Merrill Lynch. She holds both Series FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

Katie Coleman, Wealth Associate, was a Wealth Management Client Associate at Merrill Lynch for almost seven years. She brings valuable experience to the firm, along with a passion for always looking for ways to elevate the client experience. A strong believer in the value of communications, Ms. Coleman builds relationships with clients through ongoing engagement. She holds the FINRA Series 7 registration.

"The addition of Ro as a partner and Christina and Katie as associates allows SkyPath to offer an even broader range of wealth management skills and services to our clients," said Kevin Pearly, CFP®, CRPC®, C(k)P®, Founding Partner. "As we approach our first anniversary, our continued expansion is a direct result of our commitment to excellence and client-focused approach. The independent model we've embraced with Sanctuary has truly resonated with our clients, as we look to provide them with better planning, better solutions and better outcomes."

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

