Sanctuary Wealth Commences First Annual Investment Management Symposium for Affiliated Partner Firms

Event to Focus on Investment Trends and Market Insights and Highlight Firm's Full Suite of Investment Management Solutions to Take Advantage of Growth Opportunities

MIAMI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, today announced the start of its first annual Investment Management Symposium (IMS) for affiliated partner firms to be held November 15 – 16, 2023, at the JW Marriott in Orlando, Florida. The event will include keynote presentations, breakout sessions and networking opportunities for members of Sanctuary's 83 partner firms. This symposium marks a significant milestone in Sanctuary's unwavering commitment to delivering strategic insights and deepening affiliated advisors' knowledge of products and offerings to best serve their clients.

Robert Walter, President of Sanctuary said, "Investment management is evolving, driven by technological innovations, product enhancements and client expectations. Our goal with this first IMS is for attendees to leave with actionable investment management insights and strategies to gain a competitive edge, while expanding their network among like-minded Sanctuary peers from around the country."

Sanctuary's IMS provides a unique platform for investment professionals to engage with Sanctuary senior leadership, strategic alliance partners and peer advisors. Attendees will have the chance to engage in hands-on product training, thought-provoking panel discussions, best practice sharing and Continuing Education sessions. Timely mainstage presentations subjects include Advanced Asset Allocation & Portfolio Construction with Alternatives, Exploring Investment Best Practices, Elevating Your Investment Model Game and Navigating the Future in Private Markets.

Spotlight on IMS Agenda

"In addition to the wealth of content offered at IMS, the conference serves as a strategic platform for showcasing our comprehensive suite of Sanctuary Solutions," expressed Richard Williams, Managing Director, Head of Advisor Solutions Group for Sanctuary. "For many of our partner firms in transition from wirehouses, this marks access to a broader solutions suite that enable a truly holistic wealth management experience. It's immensely gratifying to guide them through the Sanctuary Difference."

The Sanctuary Difference functions as a seamlessly integrated platform, linking an extensive range of solutions and services for elite financial advisors dedicated to serving high-net-worth individuals and families with complex needs. By fostering the accelerated growth of our Partner Firms, we help to deliver an exceptional client experience for our Partner Firms and their clients.

Looking Ahead to 2024
A highlight of the symposium's agenda is Chief Investment Strategist, Mary Ann Bartels' "2024 Year Ahead Outlook". Leveraging her wealth of experience and market expertise, she will provide invaluable insights into the economic landscape for the upcoming year. Marking a significant milestone, Sanctuary Partner Firms and their clients can, for the first time, have the opportunity to invest in a sector model that aligns with Mary Ann's Year Ahead Outlook, available in Q1 of 2024.

As part of its commitment to providing best-in-class services and solutions to its Partner Firms, Sanctuary will present its capstone liquid alternative models during this event. The Income, Balanced, and Growth models, set to launch by Q1 2024, are versatile, multi-manager offerings, tailored for the modern advisor. All three models offer seamless integration with both UMA and SMA platforms.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil our trio of liquid alternative models, to our Partner Firms, added Mr. Williams. "These solutions represent more than just an investment opportunity --they signify a pivotal moment for modern advisors and reflect our commitment to providing unparalleled tools and opportunities for Sanctuary partner firms."  

About Sanctuary Wealth
Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

