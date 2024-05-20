Sanctuary Wealth Commences Next Stage of Digital Strategy with Appointment of Robert Coppola As Chief Technology Officer

Visionary Fintech Leader Reinforces Sanctuary's Commitment to Positioning Partner Firms at Technology Forefront of Fast-Evolving Industry

Former Envestnet CTO to Deliver Cutting-Edge Solutions and Implementation Strategies That Significantly Accelerate Growth Opportunities for Industry's Most Elite Advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of the industry's most elite financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Robert Coppola as chief technology officer (CTO). Mr. Coppola will report to CEO Adam Malamed and spearhead the next stage of Sanctuary's technology strategy.

Key goals for Mr. Coppola include identifying and prioritizing the development of cutting-edge digital solutions and advancing the build-out of the firm's innovative technology platform, which is designed to help accelerate the growth of the sophisticated independent wealth management firms within the Sanctuary Wealth and tru Independence networks.

"The addition of Bob Coppola, a widely respected fintech leader in the wealth management space, to our leadership team underscores our strategy to align best-in-class technology solutions and expertise with our Partner Firms to fuel their growth and success," said Mr. Malamed. "Bob shares our commitment to helping Partner Firms create outsize value in the equity of their own businesses by providing them with top-tier resources that enable the delivery of an exceptional service experience to highly sophisticated and demanding clients."

"Equally important, he is a business-minded technologist acclaimed for his ability to innovate and create new strategies that help advisors serve clients and grow their businesses through transformative change while generating concrete, impressive results. With Bob on board, advisors now have a visionary as their partner to help navigate the complex evolution of technology that will enhance their businesses far into the future. This latest leadership team expansion is another example of Sanctuary's long-term commitment to investing in resources to benefit our Partner Firms."

Innovative Digital Solutions To Drive Partner Firm Success

Mr. Coppola will refine Sanctuary's digital strategy to fully capture opportunities related to emerging solutions, including artificial intelligence. This will empower Partner Firms' financial advisors to elevate service for existing client relationships, prospect for new clients and grow their businesses much more effectively and efficiently than ever before.

With a proven track record of developing and managing complex initiatives and organizations globally while supporting extraordinary growth and improving efficiencies, Mr. Coppola has worked closely with enterprises across the size and scale spectrum, from large and complex organizations to start-up ventures.

Before joining Sanctuary, Mr. Coppola was CTO of Envestnet, where he was instrumental in the development of fintech that transformed the wealth management industry to enable once captive, W-2 employees to establish independent firms and unlock the value of their businesses. Earlier, as Chief Information Officer at Cision, he evolved and enhanced the firm's technology capabilities and security posture globally while transforming the company from a traditional services-based holding company into a tech-driven solution provider. His long tenure in the financial services industry includes technology leadership roles at companies such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters/Thomson Financial and S&P Global.

The Sanctuary Difference

Sanctuary has developed a robust program that includes a wide range of hand-curated solutions for its Partner Firms, which it calls the Sanctuary Difference. This program contains Sanctuary's industry-leading capital markets desk, alternatives platform, innovative business consulting programs and much more.

Mr. Coppola will oversee the technological aspects of the Sanctuary Difference, including ongoing enhancements to the Sanctuary One TAMP, which provides Partner Firms with seamless access to over 600 asset management solutions, and Sanctuary Open, a ground-breaking technology-enabled fee-for-advice platform that expands advisor scope to guide their clients regardless of where their assets are held. He will also continue the strategic build-out of Sanctuary's unique advisor workstation, Haven, which simplifies client service and business management in a manner usually only found within the industry's largest banks and brokerage firms.

"Sanctuary developed a tech stack that uses the latest digital solutions to drive efficiencies, improve client service and accelerate advisor growth by listening to the feedback and creative thinking of some of the most sophisticated and elite advisors in the business," said Mr. Coppola.

"This vital communications loop will continue, and I'm thrilled to join a firm that prioritizes this kind of critical, continuous improvement. I am excited to build on Sanctuary's impressive tech foundation and reinforce our position as an industry-leading innovator with a proven track record of delivering an exceptional service experience that financial advisors would not receive at a wirehouse or elsewhere in the independent channel."

Mr. Malamed concluded, "Bob's experience and skills will be integral to Sanctuary's long-term growth plans for aligning the latest digital capabilities, AI-enabled tools and cutting-edge tech resources with our Partner Firms. He recognizes that at the heart of the Sanctuary Difference is our commitment to providing financial advisors with everything they need to enjoy freedom, flexibility, control and choice in serving their clients and building equity in their practices."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors with the entrepreneurial spirit to build, own and create lasting equity in their practices while delivering clients the tailored service they deserve. Sanctuary is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations platform, support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 120 partner firms in 30 states nationwide, with approximately $42 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: tru Independence and Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

