Sanctuary Wealth Continues to Enhance Leadership Team with Appointment of Kevin Miller as Chief Legal Officer and Reappointment of Kevin Chase as Chief Compliance Officer

Carson Group and Merrill Lynch Veterans to Support Firm's Accelerated Growth Strategy

Reflects Commitment to Delivering Elevated Service Experience to Sanctuary Partner Firms and Clients

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Kevin J. Miller to the role of Chief Legal Officer, and the re-appointment of Kevin P. Chase to the position of Chief Compliance Officer (CCO). Both will become members of the firm's Executive Leadership Team and report directly to Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary. These appointments closely follow the firm's recent hire of industry veteran David Vaughan as Chief Financial Officer.

"The continued enhancement of our leadership team reflects Sanctuary's commitment to continuously invest in top senior talent to deliver an elevated service experience and provide business growth solutions for our Partner firms and their clients, while accelerating our growth strategy," said Mr. Malamed.

Mr. Malamed continued, "Kevin Miller and Kevin Chase are seasoned wealth management industry veterans who have a proven ability to align legal, regulatory and compliance functions with the needs of sophisticated and demanding wealth managers as well as their clients. We look forward to leveraging their exceptional experience, industry knowledge and skills to reinforce Sanctuary's success."

As the new Chief Legal Officer, Kevin Miller joins Sanctuary from Carson Group, a family of fast-growing wealth management firms with more than $20 billion in client assets and 140 offices across the country. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry to Sanctuary.

"I'm thrilled to join the leadership team of Sanctuary Wealth, which has become one of the most exciting growth stories in the wealth management space," said Mr. Miller. "There is an outsized opportunity for Sanctuary's growth to further surge, given the rising demand among the most sophisticated and successful wealth managers for a platform that delivers on their strategic needs. Legal, regulatory and compliance functions can, and should, play a crucial role in both protecting the businesses of wealth managers and reinforcing their success."

While at Carson Group, Mr. Miller served as General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, counseling the executive leadership team and Board of Directors on all aspects of the firm's corporate strategy, aligning the legal, regulatory, compliance and supervision functions to support robust organic and M&A-driven expansion.

Kevin Chase's re-appointment to the role of Chief Compliance Officer reflects his proven ability to build compliance offerings that most effectively serve the needs of Sanctuary Partner firms.

An integral part of Sanctuary leadership since 2019, Mr. Chase has over 25 years of experience in compliance supervision at some of the largest and most successful wirehouse and independent wealth management firms in the country, including many years at Merrill Lynch, where he rose through the ranks to become a divisional manager.

"Sanctuary is in the strongest financial and operating position in its history," said Mr. Chase. "I believe an important part of the firm's success is our ingrained compliance culture that puts the needs of clients above all else. I'm proud of the role I've played in building that culture and am honored by the confidence Adam and his team have shown by inviting me to lead the firm's compliance program once again."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office

