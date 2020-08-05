Sanctuary Wealth Expands Network Capabilities to Better Serve International Advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its rapid evolution, Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite financial advisors, is now carefully building out an offering for advisors who primarily work with clients living abroad but investing in the US. As part of the launch of this effort to provide the benefits of partnered independence to advisors who work primarily with non-US clients, Sanctuary has brought on Susan Graybeal as Director, International Wealth Management.

"Advisors working with global clients have the same needs as their domestic counterparts, but too often the leaders of wirehouse firms don't fully understand or value the international business, resulting in policies that don't work for the advisors or their clients," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Top international advisors are just as entrepreneurial as those focused on the US but haven't had as many options. Our international platform is a game changer, giving these advisors and their clients a chance to break out of the wirehouse world."

Over the last few years, international advisors have largely felt unappreciated in the wirehouse environment and that their clients are not considered important at the corporate level. Wirehouse business models, including strategy, compensation and investment solutions are focused on serving the needs of domestic advisors and their clients. It has been increasingly difficult for international advisors to conduct business as their parent firms have sold off various parts of their business, while also issuing travel restrictions, raising client minimums and reducing the number of jurisdictions their advisors can serve.

"I spent a good portion of my career working with international advisors and was determined when I joined Sanctuary not to leave this important industry segment behind," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management. "Susan Graybeal was my right hand in that effort, and I don't know anyone who is more of an advocate for international advisors and their clients.

"At Sanctuary, the advisor is the client," he continued. "We believe in servant leadership and that is how Susan has always led. She understands the nuances of the international space and is a perfect fit for our culture."

Vince Fertitta led a large part of Merrill Lynch's international business for 11 years before joining Sanctuary, with Susan Graybeal working alongside him, giving them both a unique perspective on the needs of the international advisor. Sanctuary's offering will have several components, including a custodian where international clients can be assured that their assets are held safely in a large, respected US institution; solutions specifically tailored to the needs of international clients; as well as compliance and operations professionals who understand the nuances of international business.

"I'm excited to be joining Sanctuary at this pivotal moment in the network's development," said Susan Graybeal, Director, International Wealth Management. "The last few years have been difficult for international advisors at wirehouses as they represent a non-core component of their employers' business model. Sanctuary is looking to change all that by building out a platform for international advisors that will provide them with the family office type of environment and services that their clients desire."

Before making the move to Sanctuary, Susan spent more than 30 years with Merrill Lynch where she was International Supervision Manager and was highly respected for her international expertise, work ethic and dedication to advisors and their clients.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite, top-performing advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices, and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service each client deserves. Creating an ecosystem of partnered independence, Sanctuary provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses all designed to empower each partner firm to achieve their full potential.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network covers 14 states and includes more than 37 partner firms with approximately $9 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

