Sanctuary Wealth Launches Sanctuary Global to Serve Growing Latin American Market

INDIANAPOLIS, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is accelerating its rapid growth with the launch of Sanctuary Global to service the Latin American market and the simultaneous opening of a major office in Miami. As an indication of how important this effort is to Sanctuary Wealth's long-range strategy and the resources the firm is committing, Bob Walter, President of Sanctuary Securities, will be relocating to Miami to lead up this latest global expansion.

"This is a very exciting time for Sanctuary. Not only are we launching Sanctuary Global and opening our Miami office, but we have a record pipeline of new partners and growth that we are excited to onboard in the coming weeks and months," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We are making a major commitment to serve the global market, and Miami is the perfect hub for that business unit. The response to our global offering has been phenomenal, to date, greatly exceeding our high expectations."

"Over the last few years, international advisors have largely felt unappreciated in the wirehouse environment, as their parent companies have looked to exit that business," Dickson continued. "It's a vital and growing segment of the world market with terrific advisors and great clients. Sanctuary Global is a game-changer and leveraging our partnership with Azimut gives us a competitive advantage to offer these advisors worldwide a new opportunity to better serve those clients by embracing our partnered independence business model powered by a large public company with global experience and expertise."

Sanctuary Global (www.sanctuary-global.com) will support the growing number of international clients who have needs both offshore and domestically, while also expanding Sanctuary's network of specialized elite advisors worldwide. While the number of offshore clients and Americans investing offshore has been growing, it has been increasingly difficult for advisors at the wirehouses to provide superior service to international clients, as their parent firms have sold off business units, while also issuing travel restrictions, raising client minimums, and reducing the number of jurisdictions their advisors can serve.

The primary focus for Sanctuary Global will be on serving the Latin American markets, a key component of Sanctuary's long-range strategy. The platform will serve both domestic and offshore advisors who serve Latin American families. Vince Fertitta, the President of Sanctuary Advisors and a seasoned international wealth management executive, will co-lead the subsidiary for Sanctuary with Bob Walter. Fertitta will focus on the domestic-based advisors with Walter overseeing the global platform and offshore expansion. Sanctuary expects to open offices throughout Latin America in the coming months in addition to establishing Sanctuary Global headquarters office in Miami.

"This is an important next step in Sanctuary's growth as a major force in the global wealth management space and I look forward to working with our international advisors and their clients and doing everything I can to make this office and platform successful," said Bob Walter, President, Sanctuary Securities.

These latest moves are reflective of Sanctuary's aggressive long-term growth strategy, which aims to capitalize on this once-in-a-lifetime shift of the wealth management industry, as wirehouse advisors seek independence in greater numbers and retiring advisors seek beneficial succession plans. In November of 2020, the company announced a $50 million investment from Azimut Group, a public asset management company that trades on the Milan stock exchange. This investment has not only expedited the build out of the Sanctuary platform, but also has allowed the firm to participate actively in the current record level M&A activity. Several acquisitions and additional new platform enhancements will be announced in the coming months.

Sanctuary Wealth (www.sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 45 partner firms across 18 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

