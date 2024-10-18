Sanctuary Wealth Successfully Concludes Annual Oasis National Conference, Emphasizing Importance of Bold Ambition in Fast-Evolving Wealth Management Industry

Hollywood, Florida Event Aligns Inspiring Keynotes, Strategically Valuable Breakouts and Community-Building Networking for Industry's Most Elite Financial Advisors

Conference Provides First Opportunity for Sanctuary and tru Independence Partner Firms to Engage, Connect and Learn Together Since Combination of Enterprises in May 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), providing elite financial advisors the freedom, flexibility, control and choice to thrive in an evolving industry, announced the conclusion of its annual Oasis national conference that took place in Hollywood, Florida, at The Diplomat Beach Resort Hotel, October 16-18.

The conference saw record attendance, with more than 500 participants, including advisors and registered assistants from Sanctuary and tru Independence Partner Firms, strategic partners, executive leadership and home office staff. This is the first time tru Independence Partner Firms have gathered in the same event since Sanctuary's acquisition of tru in May 2024.

Community Building and One-on-One Learning Opportunities

Sanctuary was built on the premise that the whole can be greater than the sum of it's parts and fosters a culture with a steel-sharpens-steel mentality where the best make each other better. Community building is the primary goal of Oasis, and the conference provided many opportunities for advisors to reconnect, share ideas and build deeper personal connections with each other. Many attendees are former wirehouse advisors and relatively new to the independent model, so networking among these colleagues with common experiences is particularly valuable.

Sanctuary once again hosted its popular Growth Village for advisors who wanted to hear from home-office specialists on implementing value-added resources for their practices, from marketing and branding to search engine optimization and media relations.

Conference Theme: Bold Ambition

The 2024 Oasis theme was Bold Ambition, a call for attendees to take decisive action to continue to thrive in the evolving wealth management industry. It included three days of keynote addresses, interactive breakout sessions and community-building networking opportunities with peers from across the growing network.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, opened the conference by reminding the audience, "Be bold, innovate, and respond to client demand—or risk being left behind. Independent wealth management firms have never had a greater opportunity for growth, and this momentum will continue. Our conference aims to help Partner Firms recognize industry trends and take strategic action to capture these opportunities for client success and business growth."

The Nexus of Value

As a platform provider, Sanctuary is committed to staying ahead of industry trends — focusing not just on where the industry is, but where it's headed. This ensures that advisors have a strategic partner that continues to build offerings that will support them well into the future, enabling them to deliver lasting value to their clients.

Malamed added, "Sanctuary is investing to equip affiliated advisors with the tools, products, and solutions necessary for flexibility, growth and long-term success in this dynamic industry."

At this year's conference, Malamed introduced Sanctuary's Nexus of Value, a forward-looking framework built to ensure advisors have a platform that evolves with them.

The Nexus of Value focuses on three core components: Client Engagement, Digital Agility, and the Foundational Elements of independent wealth management businesses. These elements converge to meet the growing and evolving demands of clients' needs for more personalized services, advanced digital solutions and operational efficiency.

Vince Fertitta, Co-President of Sanctuary Wealth, who oversees all recruitment for the firm, added, "Elite advisors have more choices than ever before when considering independence, and those who have chosen Sanctuary bet on themselves."

Co-President Bob Walter added, "You bet on yourself, but you put your faith in Sanctuary to provide the tools and technology to win."

Impressive Keynotes and Valuable Educational Sessions

Keynotes for this year's conference included experts who embody the Bold Ambition theme. Speakers included Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski a Naismith Hall of Fame basketball coach, five-time national champion at Duke and a six-time gold medalist as head Coach of the US Men's National Team; Marcus Luttrell, the former Navy SEAL, bestselling author of Lone Survivor and Co-Founder of the Lone Survivor Foundation; Julian Castro, Political Analyst, NBC News and MSNBC; and Morgan Ortagus, CEO and Founder of Polaris National Security and former spokesperson of the State Department.

Attendees also heard updates from Sanctuary executive management, including Adam Malamed, CEO; Vince Fertitta, President; Robert Walter, President; and Mary Ann Bartels, Chief Investment Strategist.

The conference provided multiple opportunities for attendees to identify and develop growth-oriented, actionable business strategies at a series of breakout sessions hosted by Sanctuary's strategic alliance partners. Stand-out topics included "Private Markets Are Hot: Popular Sectors for Every Type of Investor," "Chasing Positivity: The New Art of Client Attraction," which focused on mindset and client growth strategies; and "The Big, Bold, and the Beautiful – Introducing Wove by BNY Pershing" that provided insights into the cutting-edge operating system transforming the wealth management industry. These sessions highlighted critical trends and tools advisors can leverage to fuel their business growth.

Sanctuary Enhancing its Platform with Bold and Ambitious New Solutions

During Oasis, Sanctuary's executives announced several enhancements to its platform, allowing Partner Firms to better position their practices for success in the evolving wealth management industry while continuing to service their clients with distinction.

Digital Asset Platform: Sanctuary is excited to announce a digital asset platform that will be available to advisors by the end of the year. Built on a foundation of education, training, due diligence and research Sanctuary Wealth advisors will now be able to recommend certain ETFs, models and alternatives in the fast growing digital asset class.





Sanctuary is excited to announce a digital asset platform that will be available to advisors by the end of the year. Built on a foundation of education, training, due diligence and research Sanctuary Wealth advisors will now be able to recommend certain ETFs, models and alternatives in the fast growing digital asset class. Wove: At Oasis, attendees were given details of the expansion of its multi-custodial wealth management platform through a new partnership with BNY Pershing. The recently announced clearing, custody and technology agreements will provide Sanctuary Partner Firms access to BNY Pershing X's Wove wealth management platform even with assets held with other custodians and is designed to help connect an investor's complete financial picture in one place. Wove will allow Sanctuary to continue its growth momentum while offering elevated services to its Partner Firms.



At Oasis, attendees were given details of the expansion of its multi-custodial wealth management platform through a new partnership with BNY Pershing. The recently announced clearing, custody and technology agreements will provide Sanctuary Partner Firms access to BNY Pershing X's Wove wealth management platform even with assets held with other custodians and is designed to help connect an investor's complete financial picture in one place. Wove will allow Sanctuary to continue its growth momentum while offering elevated services to its Partner Firms. Affiliation Program: Sanctuary is rolling out a curriculum to complement the capital it provides to support Partner Firm's inorganic growth efforts. Sanctuary's high revenue and asset standards preclude some advisors from establishing their own Partner Firm on its platform, and many advisors choose to join existing Partner Firms. Others meet the criteria but prefer to join forces with someone who has already established a firm. The new program formalizes Sanctuary's commitment to preparing and supporting its Partner Firms in absorbing such inorganic growth opportunities.





Sanctuary is rolling out a curriculum to complement the capital it provides to support Partner Firm's inorganic growth efforts. Sanctuary's high revenue and asset standards preclude some advisors from establishing their own Partner Firm on its platform, and many advisors choose to join existing Partner Firms. Others meet the criteria but prefer to join forces with someone who has already established a firm. The new program formalizes Sanctuary's commitment to preparing and supporting its Partner Firms in absorbing such inorganic growth opportunities. Jump AI: Advisors in the Sanctuary network now have full access to Jump's Advisor AI software to cut meeting-related admin time by up to 90% while improving the client and advisor experience. Jump's AI tools enable an AI-enhanced client meeting cycle by putting meeting prep, notes, CRM updates, client recap emails, financial planning data, and follow-up tasks on AI autopilot.





Advisors in the Sanctuary network now have full access to Jump's Advisor AI software to cut meeting-related admin time by up to 90% while improving the client and advisor experience. Jump's AI tools enable an AI-enhanced client meeting cycle by putting meeting prep, notes, CRM updates, client recap emails, financial planning data, and follow-up tasks on AI autopilot. Google Testimonials: Sanctuary Wealth is pleased to announce that Google Testimonials have been officially approved for advisor use in line with SEC guidelines. Advisors can now leverage this powerful tool to enhance their marketing and client engagement strategies.

Malamed concluded, "I'd like to thank the advisors and their staff members who took time away from their businesses to attend, especially those from tru Independence who joined us for the first time. I'd also like to thank our strategic alliance partners, who presented terrific content and supported the conference, and our Sanctuary home-office team, who planned and executed a high-quality and flawless event."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for elite advisors with the entrepreneurial spirit to build, own and create lasting equity in their practices while delivering clients the tailored service they deserve. It is committed to providing partner firms with unequaled freedom, flexibility, control and choice through an ecosystem of partnered independence that offers a complete technology and operations platform, support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Sanctuary Wealth offers a Hybrid, Multi-Custodian, Shared ADV platform through its Sanctuary brand and a Multi-Custodian, Own ADV model through its tru Independence brand.

Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 120 partner firms in 30 states nationwide, with approximately $42 billion in assets on platform. Sanctuary Wealth consists of the wholly owned subsidiaries: tru Independence and Sanctuary Advisors LLC, SEC-registered investment advisers, Sanctuary Securities, Inc., a FINRA member broker-dealer, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

Media Contacts for Sanctuary Wealth

Donald Cutler or Joseph Kuo

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864 or 424 317 4851

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth