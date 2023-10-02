Sanctuary Wealth Taps Former Morgan Stanley Executive Chris Shaw to Lead East Coast Recruiting Efforts and Support of Partner Firms

Shaw's Addition to Management Team Further Underscores Sanctuary's Appeal to High-Performing Breakaway Advisors Across Entire Wirehouse Channel

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, has announced the appointment of former Morgan Stanley Managing Director, Chris Shaw, as its new East Coast Regional Managing Director. Mr. Shaw, an industry veteran who brings three decades of experience to the role, joins a deep bench of wirehouse executives who have brought their skills and strategic relationships to Sanctuary, which has continued to welcome an impressively large number of elite wirehouse breakaway advisors over the course of this year.

In his new role, Mr. Shaw, who will report directly to Sanctuary President Vince Fertitta, will be responsible for all aspects of recruiting along the east coast, with the ultimate goal of attracting top quintile financial advisors across multiple wirehouse firms who are interested in launching and rapidly growing their own independent wealth management business. Additionally, Shaw will serve as the regional ambassador for Sanctuary, drawing upon Sanctuary's 130 employees under the firm's Partnered Independence Model to ensure that all Sanctuary partner firms receive the industry's best-in-class services and hands-on support necessary to thrive as entrepreneurial business owners.

Prior to joining Sanctuary, Mr. Shaw spent 29 years at Morgan Stanley in several progressively responsible roles. Most recently, he led the Southern New Jersey region, which comprised seven offices and 250 financial advisors, and was responsible for recruiting, coaching and mentoring new financial advisors. During his tenure, he was consistently recognized as a top recruiter among his peers. Previously, he served in other management capacities at Morgan Stanley, having started his career with the firm as a financial advisor.

Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth, said "We are very excited to welcome Chris Shaw to Sanctuary, where his talent, experience and relationships throughout the wirehouse channel can be leveraged to drive growth and success for our firm and, most importantly, for the Sanctuary partner firms we're proud to serve. With a well-earned reputation for integrity, innovative thinking and leadership, Chris came highly recommended by our partner firms who already know him well, multiple centers of influence in the industry and his former colleagues."

"His balance of hard and soft skills, in-the-trenches experience as a former Morgan Stanley financial advisor and industry insights makes Chris the perfect addition to our team. Bringing aboard Chris nicely rounds out Sanctuary's exceptional understanding of multiple top wirehouse institutions. With our management team's extensive roots from Wells Fargo, Merrill Lynch, UBS, and now, Morgan Stanley, Sanctuary has fortified its position as the leading destination for wirehouse breakaway advisors who support demanding and sophisticated high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients."

Chris Shaw, East Coast Regional Director, said, "As I was considering my next role, I knew I wanted to mesh my experience with what I loved most about our industry, empowering advisors to service their clients, and put it all to work at a firm that shared my values. All arrows kept pointing toward Sanctuary. The firm is enjoying explosive growth for all the right reasons: its great culture, focus on client care and commitment to ensuring its Partner Firms succeed. Without question, Sanctuary is a pioneering platform in offering wirehouse breakaways the freedom, flexibility and control they crave as entrepreneurs without having to give up the infrastructure and support they rely open. I can't wait to share the Sanctuary story with financial advisors working toward their next level of success."

Mr. Shaw earned a degree in education from Trenton State College, where he was a standout on the football field, earning All-American status and an NFL tryout. He plans to use his experience in education and athletics to support advisors in motion from "Miami to Maine" in reaching their full potential by leveraging all the resources Sanctuary brings to the table.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth, concluded, "At the core of Sanctuary's strategic vision is our belief in the power of our Partnered Independence model, combined with the people, platforms and tools that we have built to support this model, in driving accelerated value creation for wirehouse breakaway advisors, their clients, their teams and their own families. Wirehouse breakaways increasingly recognize the urgency of aligning with a firm that thoroughly understands both the wirehouse and independent channels. Put simply, they want to affiliate with a platform that thoroughly understands where they have been, while embracing where they want to go as owners of thriving independent wealth management businesses."

"We attract top wirehouse breakaway advisors who are especially well-positioned to grow as independent wealth managers. Not only do we liberate them from wirehouse channel obstacles that have held back their professional growth, we also actively work with our partner firms to develop and execute comprehensive launch and growth plans that enable the delivery of a truly superior service experience to their clients as independent wealth managers. Chris demonstrably shares our passion for helping wirehouse breakaway advisors grow and succeed, and we're delighted he's decided to join the Sanctuary community."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 28 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

Contact:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth