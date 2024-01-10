Sanctuary Wealth Taps Veteran Industry Executive Laurie Burkhard to Head New Business Consulting Division

New Initiative Demonstrates Sanctuary's Ongoing Commitment to Help Advisors Grow their Practices and Build Enterprise Value in their Businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, has announced the appointment of former RBC Wealth Management senior leader Laurie Burkhard as a Director and Head of Business Consulting, a newly created division. Ms. Burkhard will use her nearly three decades of experience to further enhance Sanctuary's business consulting and practice management offerings and build an industry leading division with the sole focus of helping affiliated independent advisors better grow and build enterprise value in their businesses.

"On behalf of our entire team, it's my true pleasure to welcome Laurie to Sanctuary as Head of Business Consulting," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "Over the course of her career, Laurie has built some of the most successful business consultant and practice management programs in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on the independent wealth management landscape. We are excited to bring another internal resource to the advisors in the Sanctuary community as part of our Partnered Independence approach and look forward to seeing the impact Laurie will have on their business growth."

In her most recent role with RBC Wealth Management, Ms. Burkhard worked with their top-tier advisor teams to help them optimize their business performance. At Sanctuary, she will work with the firm's network of sophisticated wirehouse breakaway practices, focusing on human capital management, business and strategy planning, client growth and development, client segmentation, specialized service models and the utilization of business diagnostics. Ms. Burkhard will report directly to Michael Longley, Sanctuary's Chief Growth Officer.

"With Laurie onboard, business consulting will become a core value-added offering at Sanctuary," said Mr. Longley. "She has experience in all aspects of the wealth management ecosystem, working across diverse platforms to enhance value through strategic consulting to some of the highest performing financial advisors in our industry. As part of the department she is building, Laurie will consult personally with Sanctuary Partner Firms and their teams to share best practices and ensure they have the management tools and resources they need to thrive not only as advisors, but also as business owners."

Ms. Burkhard added, "I'm thrilled to begin the next phase of my career at Sanctuary. There is so much going on at the firm and they have such great growth momentum. I enjoy working with highly successful advisors, learning about their businesses and approach to clients, and then finding ways to help them achieve even greater success. With the support of Adam, Mike and the rest of the leadership, I can't wait to start making a difference."

