Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Cedar Gap Wealth Management to Its Roster of Independent Partners

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Cedar Gap Wealth Management as the 45th advisor team and 5th Texas team to choose Sanctuary's partnered independence model. Since 2008, Michael Hull and Ben McAnally, the firm's founders, have worked together as the Hull & McAnally Group at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management in Abilene, Texas.

"This is shaping up to be another dynamic year for Sanctuary Wealth's growth trajectory and we couldn't be more pleased that Michael and Ben decided that our model of partnered independence is the right approach for their practice and their clients," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "In addition to a strong pipeline of new teams, we will be unveiling a number of additional platform enhancements throughout 2021."

"We agreed a long time ago that any move we made would have to benefit our clients first and us second," said Michael Hull, CPFA, CRPC®, Co-Founder of Cedar Gap Wealth Management. "With Sanctuary, we have much more control over how we run our business. There's a lot more we can do now to tailor our meeting approach, our fee structure and what investments we recommend to clients."

Cedar Gap works with high-net-worth individuals and families as well as advises businesses, trusts, and ERISA programs in the areas of asset management, succession planning and liability management. Both Hull and McAnally hold the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC®) designation in addition to the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) and Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor (CPFA) credential.

"The real purpose for starting Cedar Gap Wealth Management is to continue to further grow and deepen client relationships," explained Ben McAnally, CPFA, CRPC®, Co-Founder of Cedar Gap Wealth Management. "We believe the Sanctuary Wealth platform offers our clients the best products and services and we really felt at home with a company that speaks the same language as us. With this partnership, we have complete independence but with the knowledge that if we need it, advice, guidance or help is never far away."

"I've worked with Michael and Ben at their previous firm and have seen for myself how fiercely devoted they are to their clients, which is just one of the reasons I'm excited that they've chosen Sanctuary Wealth," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As employees they built a successful practice from the ground up, but as with our other partners, they have the entrepreneurial spirit and want to build something that they will own and control. And Sanctuary will help them make that happen."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 45 partner firms across 18 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alterative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

