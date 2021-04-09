Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes Claybourn Frakes

INDIANAPOLIS, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, has added another team in Texas with the addition of Claybourn Frakes Wealth Advisory Services to its network of independent partner firms. The firm, led by Founder and Managing Partner John Frakes, a U.S. Marine and respected professional with 30 years of wealth advisory experience, is located in San Antonio and is that market's first Sanctuary partner firm.

"John Frakes and his team have built successful careers based on a client-focused philosophy by listening, understanding and helping clients develop strategies to meet their evolving financial needs," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "Texas is a very important market for Sanctuary and we're extremely pleased to welcome Claybourn Frakes as our first partner firm in San Antonio."

"I was raised by my great grandmother. She grew up in a time when work ethic and integrity were a virtue. Your word was one of your most valued possessions and keeping it was available to everyone regardless of their social or economic status. The world has changed- your word should not," explained John Frakes, CEPA, Founder and Managing Partner of Claybourn Frakes Wealth Advisory Services. "Our firm's core values of faith, integrity, knowledge, work ethic and passion align very well with those of Sanctuary Wealth. We wanted an expanded platform and the necessary resources to address our clients current, future, and legacy wealth management needs. We found that with Sanctuary Wealth."

Firm founder John Frakes has more than 30 years of financial services experience, including 11 years with UBS and 17 years at Smith Barney. He is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor and serves a diverse clientele of business owners, high-net-worth individuals, and families as well as nonprofits and corporations in south Texas and throughout the United States. He and Registered Operations Manager Celeste Luna have worked together for 22 years side-by-side providing clients the information they need to make fully informed, educated and confident financial decisions.

"Being based in San Antonio myself, I've gotten to know John Frakes extremely well over the past 13 years. While we have never worked at the same firm, I have seen the intensity in which he focuses on every detail relating to his clients' interests. I couldn't be more pleased that he decided to make his move to independence with Sanctuary Wealth," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As a Sanctuary partner, John and his team will have access to our open architecture platform, the latest technology, and the opportunity to collaborate with the other outstanding advisors in our network."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 46 partner firms across 18 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth