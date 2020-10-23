Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes First Team from Ameriprise Financial

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Travis Grieb and his new firm Centeras Private Wealth. Grieb, who spent the last 14 years with Ameriprise Financial, will launch his new business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as a lifelong resident of the state. Centeras Private Wealth, with approximately $150 million in assets under management, is the 41st partner firm to choose Sanctuary Wealth's Partnered Independence platform.

"Sanctuary is becoming the dominant brand of choice for the next generation of wealth advisors like Travis Grieb. Our partnered independence model provides them the freedom, flexibility and control of owning their own business, without giving up the support they have come to rely on," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We're thrilled to welcome Centeras Private Wealth as our first partner firm in New Hampshire and look forward to the continued expansion of our network throughout New England."

"I was looking for the leading platform to help build a firm that will best serve my clients today and support my growth into the future. I found that, and much more, with Sanctuary Wealth," said Travis Grieb, CFP®, CIMA®, Founder & Managing Partner, Centeras Private Wealth. "Sanctuary gives me complete control of my business in terms of who I can hire and what roles they can perform, while also managing my middle and back office requirements so I can truly focus on what my clients need."

A lifelong resident of Portsmouth, NH, Travis Grieb has a degree in finance from the University of New Hampshire Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics. He has spent his entire 14-year career with Ameriprise Financial and was ranked third in New Hampshire on the Forbes Best-in-State Next Generation Wealth Advisors 2019 list.

"Travis Grieb has demonstrated the commitment to his clients that we look for in our partner firms and we look forward to working with him to grow his practice as a business owner, rather than an employee," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "By partnering with Sanctuary, Travis has access to a more advanced platform of investment solutions and technology options than was previously available to him and his clients, not to mention the support of our home office team and community of like-minded advisors in our network."

"I'm very excited to be starting on this next chapter in my professional life and having the freedom to work in a fiduciary capacity for my clients," added Travis Grieb. "I knew early on in the process that Sanctuary and the Partnered Independence platform was the place for me to accomplish that."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes more than 41 partner firms across 17 states with over $12.0 billion in assets under advisement.

The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Capital Markets, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

