Sanctuary Wealth Welcomes San Antonio's JDK Wealth Advisors to Network

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, is enhancing its position in the San Antonio market with the addition of JDK Wealth Advisors as the latest team to choose its partnered independence business model. The four-person team, managing and advising on approximately $400 million in client assets, is the seventh firm to join Sanctuary this year, and the second in San Antonio. The firm is led by Managing Partners Brad Johnson, Randy Daniels and Jonathan Klug, who collectively spent more than 30 years with Merrill Lynch, ably assisted by Director of Operations Martha Ortega.

"With JDK Wealth Advisors being the seventh team to join Sanctuary already this year and the strong pipeline we have in place, our growth this year will surpass our very strong results from 2020," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "I knew Randy, Brad and Jonathan to be highly respected by their peers at Merrill. They have the entrepreneurial spirit and drive to succeed that characterizes all the teams that have joined Sanctuary to date."

"I know Randy, Brad and Jonathan incredibly well; in fact, I hired Randy and Brad and worked closely with Jonathan at Merrill. I have seen firsthand how the three of them personify the character, integrity and attitude that defines the Sanctuary culture. They care deeply about their clients and are a pleasure to be around," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "They have long wanted the flexibility to provide the best solutions to clients without any outside interference or the need to answer to anyone other than their clients. We look forward to working closely with them as they continue to grow their business."

"Sanctuary's platform is very broad and allows for a lot of different optionality from an investment standpoint, so we're not restricted in terms of what we can offer clients," said Jonathan Klug, CIMA®, CFP®, Managing Director, JDK Wealth Advisors. "We now have so many options available to us, not just one solution. And we already have strong relationships with many of the executive team at Sanctuary through our mutual years with Merrill."

JDK Wealth Advisors takes a goals-based approach to wealth management that places the client at the center, not the market. The team is designed to provide a customized, consistent experience that helps clients not only with wealth accumulation and preservation but also with every aspect of their financial lives.

"There were multiple reasons why we decided to move, but the biggest was that we wanted to provide our clients with a truly independent and consultative relationship," explained Randy Daniels, Managing Director, JDK Wealth Advisors. "We want to be able to offer what's best for our clients and not have to answer to shareholders or worry about proprietary products or services."

"We didn't want to make a parallel move. We wanted to make a move that would have a positive impact on our clients and would allow us to build a legacy," added Brad Johnson, CFP®, Managing Director, JDK Wealth Advisors on the decision to join Sanctuary Wealth. "We wanted to make a move that would allow us to build a business of our own. We got calls from a number of firms but once we talked to Sanctuary, we knew that was our best fit. By joining the Sanctuary network, JDK will be able to grow alongside a partner we respect and who we know we can trust."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth ( sanctuarywealth.com/ ) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 48 partner firms across 19 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alternative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

