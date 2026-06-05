SANCTUARY WEALTH WELCOMES VALEN PRIVATE CAPITAL AS A NEW PARTNER FIRM

Former wirehouse advisor managing $477 million launches independent firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families

MIAMI, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), an industry-leading hybrid RIA that helps elite financial advisors thrive with greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice, welcomes Valen Private Capital, LLC and its founder, John Durham, J.D., LL.M., as its latest Partner Firm. The former Merrill Lynch advisor joins Sanctuary after overseeing $477 million in total assets for a select group of families.

"John has spent decades building a highly specialized practice around the needs of an exclusive group of families," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "As he considered establishing his own firm and unlocking the asset he worked so hard to build, John's top priority was a robust platform with UHNW capabilities that would enable him to fulfill his vision of expanded services and solutions for the families he serves. Free from the constraints of a wirehouse environment, he is now positioned to play an even more significant role in his clients' lives and able to provide them with bespoke, holistic advice."

Valen Private Capital was founded to serve a concentrated group of families, including many with substantial wealth, complex balance sheets and multi-generational planning needs. The firm combines investment management, planning coordination and high-touch service with a focus on helping families make thoughtful decisions about capital, responsibility and legacy. The firm aims to help families motivate the next generation to build something of their own beyond inherited wealth.

Durham is the latest former wirehouse advisor to join Sanctuary in pursuit of greater control over his business and client experience. Sanctuary's model allows advisors to choose the affiliation structure that fits their goals while providing access to the investment, planning, technology and operational resources needed to support complex client relationships.

"As I evaluated independence, I wanted a partner that would allow me to build Valen Private Capital around my clients – not force my clients into someone else's model," said Durham. "Sanctuary offered the combination of flexibility, experienced support and UHNW resources I was looking for, while allowing me to retain control of the firm I am building. That was important to me, my family and the families we serve."

Durham has more than 25 years of wealth management experience. He joined Merrill Lynch in 2004, where he developed personalized solutions for individuals and families of substantial wealth.

He earned his Juris Doctor from Delaware Law School and his Master of Laws in Taxation from the Villanova University School of Law. Durham also holds an Estate Planning Certificate from Villanova University School of Law.

Benjamin Durham, who was most recently a Wealth Management Specialist at Merrill Lynch in New York, joins Valen Private Capital as a Partner & Director of Financial Planning. Lisa Downey, who has worked with John Durham as an assistant for years, has also joined the new firm.

"Valen Private Capital reflects the kind of sophisticated advisor who continues to choose Sanctuary," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "John wanted more than a place to affiliate. He wanted a platform that would respect the business he built, strengthen the resources available to his clients and give him room to create value over time. We are excited to welcome John, Ben and Lisa to Sanctuary and look forward to supporting Valen Private Capital in this next phase."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA that provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms.

Through its Partnered Independence model, Sanctuary helps advisors seeking greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice transition from large financial institutions and build enduring businesses of their own.

Sanctuary Wealth was built to serve elite wirehouse breakaway advisors. Today, Sanctuary supports a growing community of partner firms and business models with integrated technology, marketing, operations and a robust, open-architecture platform, enabling advisors to serve clients at the highest level while building long-term enterprise value.

Media Contact for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth