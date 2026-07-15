Sanctuary Wealth's Flexibility Drives Continued Growth With $5.9 Billion Expansion in First Half

Strong first half reflects continued wirehouse breakaway momentum and growing demand for Sanctuary's expanded affiliation options

Total client assets up more than 135% since 2023

MIAMI, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), an industry-leading hybrid RIA that helps elite financial advisors thrive with greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice, announced a surge of growth during the first half of 2026, with elite advisor teams representing more than $5.9 billion in total client assets choosing to affiliate with the firm's platform. The strong start to the year helped lift Sanctuary's trailing 12-month recruited assets to $12.7 billion, a record.

Sanctuary's strong start to 2026 reflects the continued strength of its core wirehouse breakaway business, which remains the foundation of its strategy. Since Adam Malamed was named CEO in February 2023, the firm has expanded its affiliation models, added new capabilities through targeted acquisitions and continued to grow its Partner Firm community.

Together, those efforts have reinforced Sanctuary's position as a leading destination for elite wirehouse advisors seeking greater freedom, flexibility and control, while also making the firm an increasingly attractive option for established and sophisticated independent wealth management businesses.

Since 2023, Sanctuary's total client assets have increased from $27.8 billion to $65.7 billion, while the number of Partner Firms the firm serves has grown from 68 to 125.

"Sanctuary's momentum reflects the strength of the platform we are building and the increasing demand from elite advisor teams for a more flexible, entrepreneurial model," said Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth. "Independence means different things to different firms, and our role is to support each firm's vision for its business. We start by understanding what an advisor team is working toward, then provide the model, resources and support that fit those goals, including access to strategic capital that can provide liquidity, fund continued growth and ultimately help firm owners monetize the businesses they have spent a lifetime building. As we move through the second half of the year, we will remain focused on supporting our existing Partner Firms while selectively adding advisor teams that share our entrepreneurial mindset, focus on service and commitment to growth."

Some of the new Sanctuary Partner Firms in 2026 include:

StackStone Wealth | $1.9 billion

Miller Asher Private Wealth | $1.1 billion

Soteris Private Wealth | $800 million

Valen Private Capital | $477 million

Pierstone Wealth Management | $350 million

Iron North Private Wealth | $350 million

KZ Private Wealth | $342 million

OPT Wealth Management | $260 million

"Adding nearly $6 billion in total client assets during the first half of the year is a tremendous milestone, but the quality of the teams choosing Sanctuary is what makes this growth especially meaningful," said Vince Fertitta, President, Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth. "These are highly entrepreneurial, growth-minded firms that strengthen our community and raise the bar for everyone around them. When you bring together advisors who are committed to building better businesses, sharing ideas and pushing each other, that culture becomes an operating advantage."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary is a leading hybrid RIA that provides comprehensive wealth management solutions, platform partnerships and strategic capital investments to sophisticated independent wealth management firms.

Through its Partnered Independence model, Sanctuary helps advisors seeking greater freedom, flexibility, control and choice transition from large financial institutions and build enduring businesses of their own.

Sanctuary Wealth was built to serve elite wirehouse breakaway advisors. Today, Sanctuary supports a growing community of Partner Firms and business models with integrated technology, marketing, operations and a robust, open-architecture platform, enabling advisors to serve clients at the highest level while building long-term enterprise value.

Media Contact for Sanctuary Wealth:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

1 424-317-4864

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth