Sanctuary Wealth's Elizabeth Evans Named to Forbes' 2021 Top Women Wealth Advisors List

INDIANAPOLIS, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that Elizabeth E. Evans, CFP®, Managing Partner of Evans May Wealth based in Carmel, IN, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Top Women Advisors for 2021.

"Lizzie is an outstanding advisor in every respect and it's great to see her getting the recognition she so richly deserves," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We're very proud that when she left Merrill Lynch, Lizzie and her team chose partnered independence with Sanctuary Wealth. She's been a valuable contributor to our network and we're very happy for her."

Earlier this year, Elizabeth Evans was one of five Sanctuary Wealth advisor partners included on Forbes 2021 List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. Elizabeth was also named to both Forbes America's Next Gen Advisors 2019 and Forbes America's Top Women Advisors 2019.

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors recognizes wealth advisors who have provided exemplary service and prospered in a year of unprecedented challenges. Forbes' ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, are the only advisor rankings that focus on quality including interviewing advisors in person, by telephone and virtually in order to evaluate best practices, service and investing models, and compliance records, as well as quantitative data, like revenue trends and assets under management. All advisors have a minimum of seven years' experience. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes 45 partner firms across 18 states with over $15.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Alterative Solutions, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

[email protected]

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth

