Sanctuary Wealth's Successful Annual Oasis Conference Focused on Evolution of Wealth Management

Las Vegas Event featured Exciting Keynotes, Inspiring Breakouts, and Community-Building Networking Opportunities for the Firm's Elite Wirehouse Breakaway Advisors

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, announced the conclusion of its annual Oasis national conference that took place in Las Vegas at the Aria Resort, September 26 - 28. Focusing on the evolution of the industry, the highly successful conference saw record attendance, with more than 325 individuals, including advisors and registered assistants from Sanctuary's Partner Firms, strategic partners, home-office staff and college students with the firm's mentorship program.

The 2023 Oasis theme was EVOLVE, and featured three days of keynote addresses, interactive sessions and networking opportunities with peers designed position affiliated advisors for success in a dynamic wealth management environment.

Adam Malamed, CEO of Sanctuary Wealth who opened the conference said, "We face an incredible confluence of events in our industry – a massive wave of advisor retirements at a time of explosive demand for their services with trillions of dollars of wealth transferring from one generation to the next. As I spoke with attendees about the evolving wealth management space, I laid out exactly how Sanctuary is allocating its time, talent and resources to prepare for the tremendous opportunities ahead.

"I would like to thank our advisors and their staff members who took time away from their businesses to attend, our Strategic Alliance Partners who presented terrific content and supported the conference and our Sanctuary home-office team who planned and executed such a high-quality and flawless event – my first as the firm's CEO."

Inspiring Keynotes and Informative Sessions

Keynotes for this year's conference included a wide array of experts who brought the EVOLVE theme to life from their unique perspectives. Speakers included Dr. Amy Cuddy, the renowned social psychologist and bestselling author, Phil Gwoke, a well-known generational consultant, Alison Levine, a boundary-breaking polar explorer, mountaineer, and corporate leader, Ben Nemtin, a number 1 New York Times bestselling author, creator and star of MTV's hit show, The Buried Life and Mary Ann Bartels, Sanctuary's Chief Investment Strategist.

Attendees enjoyed multiple opportunities to learn important information at a series of breakout sessions hosted by Sanctuary's strategic alliance partners, including evolutionary topics like Earning Tomorrow's Clients, Amplifying Your Brand to Dominate Online, Unlocking Generational Wealth, Implementing and Optimizing Investment Models and Unleashing Your Potential.

Vince Fertitta, President of Wealth Management, Sanctuary Wealth who spoke during the second day general session added, "As Oasis focused on evolution, we talked about how the move of so many top advisors from the wirehouse model to independence is transforming the industry, and how we are an outsized beneficiary of this trend that shows no signs of slowing. Our value proposition of Partnered Independence, which attracts so many wirehouse breakaways, provides advisors with specific services, support and opportunities they never had access to at the wires. Sanctuary gives them the ability to grow their businesses faster and more efficiently than they could anywhere else. It was great to meet with so many of our advisors and renew our commitment to earning their business every day."

Networking and one-on-one learning opportunities

Oasis provided the perfect opportunity for advisors to network, share ideas and build personal connections with their colleagues. With so many former wirehouse advisors in attendance, they had common experiences to share and were able to discuss their individual paths to independence and their growth strategies going forward.

Robert Walter, President of Sanctuary Wealth who also spoke at the second day general session said, "Oasis gave us the chance to connect with our advisors, share ideas and highlight the Sanctuary Difference. Attendees saw what makes us different first-hand by learning about the new technology resources we have made available to enhance operational efficiency, our advisor growth and practice management initiatives to help them evolve their practices and expand their skill sets and our complete suite of solutions to provide holistic wealth management serves that meets the sophisticated and unique needs of their clients."

Sanctuary hosted its popular Growth Village for advisors who wanted to hear from home-office specialists on implementing value-added resources for their practices, from marketing and branding to search engine optimization and media relations.

Chris Cooke, Managing Partner at Cooke Financial Group, Co-Founder of Sanctuary Wealth and Chair of Sanctuary's Strategic Leadership Advisory Board noted, "I have attended dozens of national conventions and educational seminars over the years and frankly they tend to blend together. This event was different with thoughtfully curated and presented session devoid of filler. However, the most valuable aspect of this event were the relationships I fostered with other Partner Firms. It is empowering to be part of a supportive community of likeminded advisors working every day to deliver best-in-class service to their clients."

