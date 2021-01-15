Sandals And Beaches Resorts Elevates Its "Travel With Confidence" Program By Offering Complimentary COVID-19 Testing To All Guests On-Resort Prior To Departure

For nearly 40 years, Sandals has continuously implemented and strengthened health and safety protocols to ensure guests are able to travel with confidence and enjoy their Caribbean vacation worry-free. This new on-resort testing is an expansion of the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, which already builds on Sandals existing industry-leading practices to guarantee cleanliness standards and heightened health and safety measures that address changing consumer expectations amidst COVID-19.

"Through the expansion of our Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, we are continuing to ensure our guests' health and safety are our number one priority. We are dedicated to providing peace of mind for all our guests as we follow the latest developments in real-time, to safeguard their experience, so that they can always travel to our resorts with confidence," stated Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

In the unfortunate event that a guest should test positive for COVID-19 prior to departure, all resorts are equipped with medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel. In line with all CDC and World Health Organization (WHO) best practices, Sandals ensures strict adherence and seamless implementation of a sophisticated approach to prevent the spread of all illnesses. Through the Travel Protection Insurance that Sandals offers, guests are covered for an extension of their stay to quarantine and to receive any necessary medical treatment for up to 14 nights at no extra cost. Additional benefits of the plan include coverage of medical expenses and maximum benefits of up to $100,000 per guest. For more information on the Sandals "Travel with Confidence" program, please visit https://www.sandals.com/travel-insurance-offer/

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International