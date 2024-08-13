SANDALS® RESORTS AND BEACHES® RESORTS OFFER SAVINGS TO EXPERIENCE EVERYTHING IRIE IN JAMAICA

"Jamaica's singular beauty and warm hospitality is shining brighter than ever. With frequent, easily accessible flights and value-packed offerings, visitors considering how to extend summertime into the fall, should look no further than our resort homes in Jamaica, where the possibilities for relaxation and exploration are endless," said Deryk Meany, General Manager of Sandals Dunn's River, the newest Sandals Resort in Jamaica.

The "Experience Jamaica" Sale at Sandals and Beaches in Jamaica

Available to book through October 6th and valid for travel through December 26, 2026, the Experience Jamaica sale offers a $350 air credit on stays of five to six nights, and a $500 air credit for stays of seven nights or longer at nine all-inclusive Jamaican properties. Further enticing travelers to truly experience the island's enduring appeal, guests staying at least seven nights will also enjoy a $275 Island Routes tour credit valid on an exciting array of Jamaica-centric excursions.

Participating Sandals Resorts in Jamaica include Sandals Dunn's River, Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals South Coast, Sandals Ochi, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Negril, and Sandals Royal Caribbean – where a variety of luxury accommodations, cuisines and breathtaking island settings are the backdrop to quintessentially Caribbean vacations this fall and beyond.

Fall adventure seeking families can, too, reap the benefits of the Experience Jamaica sale at Beaches Negril and Beaches Ocho Rios , home to engaging programming like Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street, including the new Sunrise Yoga with Sesame Street; a dynamic Kids Club, waterparks, and an array of dining options.

Experience Everything Irie with Island Routes

Through Island Routes, Sandals' and Beaches' exclusive in-house tour provider, guests enjoy unique access to some of the island's most captivating experiences with expertly guided excursions departing directly from the resort — from a Bob Marley reggae tour to marveling at natural wonders like the Martha Brae River from a personally guided bamboo raft, as well as the majestic YS Falls and Dunn's River Falls. Guests can also take the wheel of their own Mini Cooper and prepare to be engulfed by the island's beauty as they drive among gorgeous views, while the Appleton Estate is a feast for the senses as travelers go behind-the-scenes with one of the Caribbean's most sought-after rums.

For more information, visit www.sandals.com/sale and www.beaches.com/sale .

About Sandals Resorts

Sandals® Resorts offers the ease and refinement of the most-awarded luxury all-inclusive vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 17 beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Curaçao, and Saint Vincent and The Grenadines, each resort reflects the design, cuisine, and unique essence of its island home. From butler service and gourmet dining to top-shelf spirits and unique suites, including the Caribbean's first Overwater Villas, Sandals Resorts creates the time and moments necessary for guests to reconnect and focus on what matters most. Celebrated for pioneering innovations that constantly evolve and elevate the all-inclusive vacation experience, Sandals Resorts has recently piloted fresh concepts such as an off-site Island Inclusive dining program that takes the all-inclusive experience beyond the resort gates – all while staying true to its Caribbean roots and showcasing the transformative link between tourism and its power to transform lives through its philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI) which includes family-friendly Beaches Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information, visit www.sandals.com .

About Beaches Resorts

Beaches® Resorts is the Caribbean's most-awarded luxury family all-inclusive vacation experience, where memories are created and made to last. With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth one coming to The Bahamas, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate beachfront getaway for every member of the family. Kids can hang with the Sesame Street gang as part of the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, splash in outrageous waterparks, enjoy exclusive Kids Camps and teen nightclubs, while parents indulge in butler service, luxurious spa treatments, gourmet restaurants and all with the assurance of Certified Nannies and expertly trained team members. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

