Sandals Royal Barbados Announces Impressive Expansion, Just In Time For Summer

Flanked between lush gardens and the pristine, white sand beach of Maxwell Beach, the exceedingly romantic additions will be characterized by spacious and bright rooms, high-pitched ceilings and chic furnished light-wood finishes with quartz inlay - designed for seclusion, relaxation and serenity. The South Seas Village will include hallmark offerings such as the Sandals Tranquility Blissful Bed™, with a premium king-size bed, complemented by fine linens and a pillow menu, marble baths adorned, his and her sinks, bath amenities by the Red Lane® Spa, a private outdoor Tranquility Soaking Tub™ for two and a full in-room bar complete with a selection of liquors including Robert Mondavi wine. These accommodations will also showcase blackout shades, soothing lights, and an in-room aromatherapy system with relaxing essential oils to personalize scent experiences and promote a great night's rest. Guests staying in the new butler suites category will also enjoy a personal butler, 24-hour room service, and VIP check-in.

"Sandals Royal Barbados is the ultimate indulgent resort for couples who are looking for top-of-the-line luxury. We've added more suites, restaurants, and pools to elevate our options which further enhance the already incredible guest experience," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "This news comes on the heels of our recent expansion at Sandals South Coast, bringing the world's first Swim-up Rondoval Suites to Jamaica and a re-imagined beachfront Dutch Village, as well as new properties in Curaçao and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, marking nine Caribbean islands for the Sandals Resorts International footprint. This moment of unparalleled expansion at Sandals® Resorts is something we are proud of, as we continue to raise the bar on the Luxury Included® vacation experience and support the region we love so deeply," Stewart continued.

Two new culinary concepts will also be introduced at Sandals Royal Barbados, bringing the resort's total restaurant count to nine. The Greenhouse, a rustic farm-to-table eatery, will offer guests elegant cuisine prepared with locally sourced meats and seafood and straight-from-the-garden fruits and vegetables. Heart and Sol, the resort's café, combines the variety, speed and service of a New York-style deli with locally sourced culinary offerings for a fresh and clean alternative to sandwiches, soups, salads, energy-boosting smoothie bowls, and nutrient-packed fresh fruit and vegetable smoothies and juices.

Two new freshwater swimming pools will be tucked away in a tranquil section of the South Seas Village. One swimming pool will have a full-service pool bar offering newly curated low-calorie cocktails. With various flavors to choose from like the Ginger Mule, Brûléed Lemon Sour, Green Gin and Cucumber Slush, guests can enjoy the taste of the Caribbean without the guilt.

When staying at Sandals Royal Barbados, guests also have full exchange privileges with the neighboring Sandals Barbados, creating a mega-vacation that includes two all-inclusive resorts for the price of one – 20 total restaurants, 14 bars, 11 pools and five whirlpools.

Sandals Royal Barbados is now accepting reservations for these accommodations for arrivals beginning July 1, 2021. To book your next Luxury Included® vacation, book online or call 1-800-SANDALS.

About Sandals Resorts:

Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean. With 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada and now Curaçao, Sandals Resorts offers more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings are all Sandals Resorts exclusives. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness , the company's enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), which includes Beaches Resorts and is the Caribbean's leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit www.sandals.com.

SOURCE Sandals Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.sandals.com

