Sandbox Banking and Creatio Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance CRM Capabilities for Financial Institutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sandbox Banking , the innovator behind Glyue™, a low-code iPaaS (integration platform as a service) for banking, has joined forces with Creatio . This partnership marks a significant milestone in Sandbox Banking's journey as it aligns with Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, and a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms. Together, Sandbox Banking and Creatio are poised to revolutionize the banking industry by connecting banking software and systems, data and people with Creatio's workflow automation and CRM solutions that empower financial institutions to thrive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.

This partnership brings together Sandbox Banking's cutting-edge iPaaS solution for banks and credit unions with Creation's powerful no-code platform for CRM, enabling financial institutions to streamline operations, enhance customer and member experiences, and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

"Our partnership with Creatio is an exciting opportunity to enhance CRM capabilities for financial institutions," said Kelsey Saia, VP of Partnerships at Sandbox Banking. "By merging Sandbox Banking's proficiency in fintech integrations with Creatio's leading CRM platform, we aim to empower banks and credit unions to better understand and serve their account holders, fostering growth and innovation in the financial services sector." This alliance seeks to expedite digital transformation within the banking industry by leveraging Creatio's expertise and innovative solutions alongside Sandbox Banking's groundbreaking Glyue™ low-code iPaaS banking automation solution.

Creatio's no-code platform enables organizations to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom.. With over 700 partners globally, a local presence in 25 countries, and a track record of successful implementations, Creatio has a strong presence in the finserv industry supporting financial institutions in their digital transformation journey.

"Thousands of leading organizations in the financial services sector worldwide are leveraging Creatio's no-code platform to drive innovation and enhance their customer experiences. We are thrilled to collaborate with Sandbox Banking to enable more companies in North America to tap into innovative finserv-specific solutions powered by no-code," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Initially, the partnership will prioritize integrating core banking systems with which Sandbox Banking has existing integrations, alongside Creatio's CRM platform, allowing financial institutions to retrieve up-to-date customer or member information seamlessly. This integration supports various use cases, including call center operations, sales activities, and customer or member onboarding.

Key features of the integration include:

Bulk data import via REST API

Daily data synchronization to keep Creatio updated with new/changed customer or member data

Universal connectors between Creation and Sandbox Banking's Glyue™ iPaaS

Enhanced account holder data management through connectors to Fiserv DNA and other core banking systems

The joint effort will kick off with the release of an MVP integration product, with plans for additional functionality and connectors to be added in the future. Sandbox Banking's Glyue™ platform will be available on the Creatio Marketplace , providing financial institutions with easy access to essential tools.

About Sandbox Banking

Sandbox Banking is a digital transformation partner that helps unlock revenue via Glyue™, our groundbreaking Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). Glyue™ is used by North American banks and credit unions ranging from $500M to $200B+ in size, and provides connectors from the 14+ of the most popular core banking platforms to more than 50 lending, deposit, KYC/AML, data, cards, underwriting, mobile banking, and analytics solutions from the world's best providers. Sandbox Banking's investors include Horizon Ventures, Tuesday Capital, Forum Ventures, SixThirty & YCombinator. To learn more, visit https://sandboxbanking.com .

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com .

