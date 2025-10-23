Sandbox Solar Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ian Skor, Professional Engineer, Invests in Dream Exchange

Colorado Solar Industry Pioneer and Professional Engineer Joins Growing Investor Base

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Exchange announced today that Ian Skor, Professional Engineer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sandbox Solar, has become its newest investor. Skor joins hundreds of other individual investors as Dream Exchange continues its mission to become the "People's Exchange."

Skor brings extensive experience in renewable energy development, environmental engineering, and innovative business growth. Since founding Sandbox Solar in 2015, he has built the company into a recognized leader in Colorado's solar industry.

Ian Skor - Sandbox Solar Owner/CEO
"We are honored to welcome Ian Skor as an investor," said Joe Cecala, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Dream Exchange. "His track record of building a successful company from the ground up, combined with his technical expertise as a licensed Professional Engineer and his commitment to sustainable innovation, aligns perfectly with the caliber of investors we seek as partners."

"I have always believed in supporting innovation that empowers people and supports more resilient systems," said Ian Skor, Dream Exchange's newest investor. "Throughout my career, I have focused on creating solutions that promote self-sufficiency and independence. This investment reflects my confidence in the team and the vision behind Dream Exchange."

To learn more about Dream Exchange attend our next webinar on November 6th, 2025 at 5 PM Central time.

About Dream Exchange
Dream Exchange has filed a Form 1 application with the Securities and Exchange Commission seeking registration as a national securities exchange. If approved, it would be the first minority-controlled licensed stock exchange in U.S. history. The organization also supports a venture exchange model designed for smaller, early-stage companies that are often excluded from public markets. Learn more at www.dreamex.com.

Media Contact
Robert Todd, PR Manager, Dream Exchange
773-914-1182
[email protected]

SOURCE Dream Exchange

