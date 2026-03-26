Sandbox VR Accelerates Growth, Hitting $300M in Lifetime Sales and Scaling to more than 80 Global Locations, Continued Expansion Underway through 2026

Sandbox VR is the leader in location-based virtual reality experiences with major expansions planned across Europe, the U.S. and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier venue for virtual reality experiences, continues its dominance in location-based virtual reality experiences, hitting $300M in lifetime sales and scaling to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 13 countries since launching in 2016. The company, recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024, shows no signs of slowing down, especially given the increasing demand for interactive entertainment experiences - an industry valued at $137.70B in 2025 and projected to reach $1,024.55B by 2033 (source: Grand View Research).

Recently having surpassed 5M lifetime players, Sandbox VR draws in nearly 150,000 players per month across its locations, with roughly 70% of guests booking their visits online in advance, freeing franchise owners from the burden of being overly reliant on foot traffic. Driven by the company's entertainment-based franchise model, modern real estate approach, and investment in original content, which includes partnerships with entertainment studios like Netflix, Sandbox VR is poised to continue its rapid growth for years to come.

"We continue to be amazed by the popularity and growth of our locations around the globe," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder, Sandbox VR. "As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we remain committed to developing impactful and engaging entertainment experiences for audiences who are looking for something outside the box."

Sandbox VR's portfolio of exclusive original content and culturally relevant IP partnerships with entertainment brands, including Netflix, clearly differentiates the company within the location-based VR market. This includes the highly anticipated Stranger Things: Catalyst, now available worldwide after launching alongside the fifth and final season of the series, as well as Squid Game Virtuals, which recently surpassed $50M in lifetime sales since its release in 2023. Sandbox VR's original Deadwood franchise remains the most popular experience with over 1 million tickets sold.

This Spring, Sandbox VR will launch Age of Dinosaurs in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts, featuring the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Guests will embark on a breathtaking expedition to the heart of the prehistoric world, where they will come face-to-face with dinosaurs to discover how they truly lived while searching for answers that could save the future. All Sandbox VR experiences are developed in-house by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft to deliver full-body immersive experiences that take guests out of everyday reality.

Guests can choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

Sandbox VR has major expansions underway across Europe, Canada, and the United States, as well as a 25-location rollout across the Middle East, in partnership with esteemed franchise partners Apparel Group. Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry. To learn more about Sandbox VR, visit https://sandboxvr.com/.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

Media Contact:

Metro Public Relations for Sandbox VR

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SOURCE Sandbox VR