Sandbox VR Expands Partnership with LOL Entertainment to Open Two Additional Venues of its Premium, Location-Based Virtual Reality Experiences in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore

Sandbox VR and LOL Entertainment bring the 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore

WASHINGTON and BALTIMORE, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR, the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, is expanding its ongoing partnership with LOL Entertainment, opening two new locations, one now open in Washington, D. C. at the CityCenterDC, and another in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood on May 8, 2026. The new East Coast locations will join LOL's existing roster of Sandbox VR locations in Philadelphia and Houston. With nearly 150K players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program, bringing total global locations to more than 80.

Sandbox VR operates both corporate-owned locations and a robust franchise program, and recently hit $300M in lifetime sales while scaling to more than 80 global locations across five continents and 12 countries since launching in 2016. The company is redefining group entertainment with immersive experiences that transform any outing into lasting memories. Built by a team of veteran developers from EA, Sony, and Ubisoft, Sandbox VR delivers full-body immersion through exclusive content and original experiences, including the recently launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, in collaboration with Netflix, and the new Age of Dinosaurs experience in partnership with the Natural History Museum of London and leading dinosaur experts.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with LOL Entertainment," said Steve Zhao, CEO and Founder of Sandbox VR. "They've proven to be exceptional franchise partners - bringing consistency, creativity, and operational excellence to every opening - and we look forward to seeing these two new venues introduce Sandbox VR to new communities."

"The East Coast has always been a core part of our growth strategy, and Washington, D.C. and Baltimore are two markets we're especially excited about," said Rob Cooper. "Sandbox VR delivers an unmatched group experience, and we're proud to keep expanding that footprint together."

The Washington, D.C. location is located at CityCenterDC, 824 9th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20001, and features five private rooms for virtual reality gameplay, where groups of up to six guests suit up with headsets, haptic vests, and motion sensors for full-body immersion. The Baltimore location will be in the Harbor East neighborhood and will include four private rooms, three of which can accommodate up to six players and one for up to four players. The Sandbox VR technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another, creating the feeling of living inside the action together. The premium experience extends from arrival to exit, with personalized highlight videos allowing guests to relive and share their adventures.

Guests can choose from any of eleven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans, including Age of Dinosaurs, which features the most realistic 3D dinosaurs ever presented in virtual reality. Additional experiences include Stranger Things: Catalyst, Rebel Moon: The Descent, Deadwood PHOBIA, Deadwood Valley, Deadwood Mansion, Squid Game Virtuals, Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, Curse of Davy Jones, Amber Sky 2088 and UFL: Unbound Fighting League.

For more information, visit www.sandboxvr.com

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for location-based virtual reality experiences. Operating across 80+ venues around the globe through a robust franchise and corporate-owned model, Sandbox VR attracts nearly 150,000 guests each month. Sandbox VR provides guests the opportunity to step out of everyday reality into unforgettable adventures through exhilarating, group-play immersive experiences. Using a proprietary full-body VR platform, the company develops original and licensed content, including exclusive experiences like Stranger Things: Catalyst and Squid Game Virtuals in collaboration with Netflix, and the Sandbox VR original Deadwood series. With over 5 million tickets sold worldwide, Sandbox VR has become the leader in immersive entertainment, combining premium technology with emotionally engaging storytelling. Recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and the 129th fastest-growing company on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company has raised over $138 million from investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft, with individual backers including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.

About LOL Entertainment

LOL Entertainment is a U.S.-based operator and investor in location-based entertainment, specializing in scaling immersive attractions and experiences across major markets. With expertise in real estate, operations, and marketing, LOL Entertainment partners with world-class brands to expand their footprint and deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Having welcomed more than one million visitors across its portfolio, LOL Entertainment continues to drive growth and innovation in the evolving world of in-person entertainment. To learn more, visit lolentertainment.com.

Media Contact:

Metro Public Relations for Sandbox VR

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SOURCE Sandbox VR