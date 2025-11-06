Sandbox VR Opened First Bavaria Location on October 9

The 'best virtual reality experience on the planet' expands footprint in Germany with tenth location

NÜRNBERG, Germany, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandbox VR , the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality experiences, and Next Level Experiences celebrated the grand opening of its first Bavaria location on October 9 at the Forum Stein shopping center. Conveniently situated in the heart of the Nuremberg metropolitan region, the new venue is easily accessible by public transport and introduces an elevated form of immersive entertainment to Bavaria. The Stein location marks Sandbox VR's tenth venue in Germany, further expanding the brand's rapidly growing global footprint.

Sandbox VR delivers hyper-realistic adventures where players can move freely, communicate naturally, and physically interact within fully immersive digital worlds. Outfitted with VR headsets, full-body tracking, haptic vests, and sensors, groups of up to six can step directly into thrilling universes crafted by Sandbox VR's own game studio. From sci-fi and action to horror and fantasy, every experience is exclusively available at Sandbox VR.

"We are very pleased to bring the immersive world of Sandbox VR to Bavaria for the first time. With the location in Stein, we are creating access for many people in the region who previously had to travel long distances," explains Torsten Schneider, Managing Director of Next Level Experiences GmbH. With the opening in Stein, Next Level Experiences is continuing the strategic expansion of the Sandbox VR network in Germany. The company is planning further locations in urban centers and tourist regions by the end of 2026. "Our vision is to establish virtual reality not just as a niche offering, but as an integral part of modern leisure activities," Schneider continues.

The new Sandbox VR venue at Forum Stein welcomes groups of friends, families, bachelor parties, and companies looking to host unique team-building events. Each experience lasts about half an hour and is guided by a dedicated on-site team to ensure a seamless adventure. There are experiences for all ages, available in multiple languages, and regularly updated with new content.

Recently, Sandbox VR launched Stranger Things: Catalyst, the highly anticipated fully immersive VR experience, which is now available at Sandbox VR locations worldwide. In the experience, players become Dr. Brenner's test subjects and explore the sinister halls of Hawkins National Laboratory, the eerie glow of the Rainbow Room, the shadow-haunted woods of Mirkwood, and the nightmarish Upside Down.

Guests choose from any of ten exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR's in-house team of video game industry veterans:

*NEW* Stranger Things: Catalyst - Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix, Stranger Things: Catalyst allows fans to step inside the global phenomenon in an all-new immersive chapter that puts you at the heart of Hawkins' darkest secrets.

- Rebel Moon: The Descent - Images available HERE Created in partnership with Netflix and legendary Director Zack Snyder, The Rebel Moon experience allows you to explore the world of Daggus. Descend through towering skyscrapers, gritty urban streets, and a subterranean mine as you battle against enemy soldiers, spacecraft, and more.

- Deadwood PHOBIA - Images available HERE The latest installment of VR's most iconic zombie series takes players into a derelict medical facility crawling with unprecedented, mind-bending horrors. Deadwood PHOBIA takes you on a journey through your fears, where you can't trust everything you see.

- Squid Game Virtuals - Images available HERE Compete against your crew in several pulse-pounding (yet more approachable, but just as thrilling) mini-games inspired by the #1 Netflix series. Play again and again to experience and master all-new games and challenges.

- Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire - Images available HERE Journey through a world of fantasy and explore a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb and the dragon's tower as you become Seekers of the Shard.

- Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos–similar to movie trailers–which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 200,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide. It's the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake, and Katy Perry.

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world's most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in more than 65 locations and attracting over 117k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies and is the 129th fastest growing company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company's latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

