SandboxAQ and DoW CIO Partner to Strengthen U.S. Defenses Against Quantum and AI-Driven Cyber Threats

AQtive Guard Platform Accelerates Post-Quantum Migration and Enhances Cyber Resilience Under Five-Year Agreement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ , a leader in AI and cybersecurity solutions, is providing its technology and expertise to the Department of War (DoW) Chief Information Officer (CIO) to accelerate the discovery and inventory of cryptographic assets within the DoW's environment. This is a foundational step for a managed transition to post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and supports overall cyber readiness.

Building on SandboxAQ's successful demonstration of its advanced capabilities in quantum-resistant cryptography during a prototype project with DISA Emerging Technology's QRC PKI program, the DoW CIO is now leveraging the company's AQtive Guard platform for comprehensive, automated cryptographic discovery and inventory (ACDI) across its systems. This strategic move comes as organizations face increasing pressure to modernize their cybersecurity infrastructure in the face of sophisticated AI-powered attacks, a proliferation of non-human identities, and the looming threat of quantum computing. With Gartner warning that "quantum computing will render traditional cryptography unsafe by 2029," migrating to PQC is a crucial step that agencies must urgently take as part of a broader modernization effort to secure critical systems.

AQtive Guard provides a centralized platform for managing cryptographic security, empowering organizations to efficiently discover and inventory cryptographic assets and dependencies within their environment. This agreement paves the way for other DoW agencies to access and implement AQtive Guard, enabling a foundational understanding of their cryptographic footprint across the department. AQtive Guard provides agencies with continuous visibility into cryptographic assets, enabling them to anticipate and counter emerging threats as AI adoption accelerates and systems increase in complexity.

"The DoW CIO is dedicated to modernizing its cybersecurity practices as attacks increase in both intensity and sophistication," says Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ. "This agreement underscores the government's commitment to advance cryptographic standards that address both AI-driven and quantum threats. SandboxAQ is proud to support DoW CIO as it works to ensure our defense systems remain resilient, interoperable, and agile."

About SandboxAQ

‍‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Hillspire Capital, Breyer Capital, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

