SandboxAQ Contributes to OpenFold Consortium's Newly Released OpenFold3 Model

OpenFold3, including key contributions from SandboxAQ, predicts the shape and structure of protein-molecular complexes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ today announced key contributions to OpenFold3, the open source biomolecular co-folding model released today by the OpenFold Consortium to accelerate drug discovery, design, and development.

Leveraging its software expertise in AI model building, computational chemistry, and AI simulation, SandboxAQ's contributions help enable OpenFold to accurately predict protein-molecule structures, capabilities essential for commercial drug discovery. As the most extensively trained public co-folding model in existence, OpenFold3 will seed an ecosystem of AI drug discovery capabilities, including several to be released by SandboxAQ over the coming months.

"SandboxAQ has made significant contributions to the OpenFold Consortium that have greatly enhanced both the infrastructure and capabilities of the OpenFold ecosystem, raising the bar for what's possible with AI-powered in silico drug discovery," said Dr. Woody Sherman, Chief Innovation Officer and Founder of Psivant Therapeutics and Chair of the OpenFold Consortium executive committee. "These innovations provide critical advantages for academic, government, and industry researchers, delivering new capabilities and physics-based insights that can improve the speed and success of drug R&D."

Innovations based on OpenFold3 join SandboxAQ's portfolio of pioneering Large Quantitative Models (LQMs), grounded in first-principle mathematical equations governing physics, chemistry, biology, and pharmacology, rather than existing text or literature found online. LQMs enable broad exploration of chemical space, rapid identification or design of novel molecular compounds not currently documented and optimization of entire drug portfolios in days instead of months or years.

"SandboxAQ is committed to transforming drug discovery and accelerating the development of novel therapies through AI and advanced technologies," said Adam Lewis, Head of Innovation at SandboxAQ. "To tackle the most challenging medical conditions like cancer, neurodegenerative, and genetic diseases, researchers need the best technologies, models, and data at their disposal. OpenFold represents the new gold standard for in silico drug R&D, and we're proud that our contributions will empower researchers and scientists to pursue these treatments with maximum effect."

For more information on OpenFold3 visit www.sandboxaq.com/openfold3 or email [email protected]. Organizations can access the preview of OpenFold3 code on Github , Docker image and model checkpoint through HuggingFace , and interface hosted versions through OpenFold Consortium partner, Tamarind Bio , and a locally deployable version through OpenFold Consortium partner Apheris .

About SandboxAQ

‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering solutions at the intersection of AI and quantum techniques. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, navigation, and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth-backed company funded by leading investors and strategic partners including funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Alger, IQT, US Innovative Technology Fund, S32, Paladin Capital, BNP Paribas, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Ray Dalio, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Yann LeCun, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

About OpenFold Consortium

‍OpenFold is a non-profit AI research consortium of academic and industry partners whose goal is to develop free and open-source software tools for biology and drug discovery, hosted as a project of the Open Molecular Software Foundation. Membership is encouraged among Biotech, Pharma, Synthetic Bio, Software/Tech, and non-profit research organizations. For more information about OpenFold Consortium and its initiatives, please visit: https://openfold.io/

