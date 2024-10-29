SandboxAQ Selected by Sanofi for Quantitative AI-Driven Biomarker Identification

SandboxAQ Quantitative AI models (LQMs) to identify new biomarkers for safety and efficacy in clinical development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SandboxAQ announced today a collaboration with Sanofi to identify biomarkers during clinical development.

The project will leverage SandboxAQ's Quantitative AI models to causally filter knowledge graphs. This technique will allow scientists to automatically extract new clinical hypotheses from literature and highlight those which are truly causal. SandboxAQ's Quantitative AI models aim to understand human biology, assisting in the identification of new biomarkers and aiding scientists' ability to demonstrate the mechanism of action, efficacy, and safety of investigational medicines and targets in clinical development.

SandboxAQ's causal filtration models are part of their growing suite of Large Quantitative Models (LQMs), Quantitative AI models trained on multiple data streams including proprietary data generated internally by SandboxAQ algorithms. Since these data are both exact and limitless, LQMs evade the restrictions in scale and accuracy intrinsic to natural language LLM models trained on public data available on the Internet.

Nadia Harhen, General Manager of AI Simulation at Sandbox AQ, added: "Large Quantitative Models, such as those we use to causally filter through knowledge graphs, are proving impactful in many areas across the life sciences, from drug repurposing to reverse screening. The application with Sanofi focused on biomarker identification is very exciting as it increases our reach into later stage clinical development and the patient benefit that can be unlocked far beyond the early stages of drug discovery."

Last year, SandboxAQ announced Quantitative AI collaborations with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), Novonix, and Riboscience. In 2024, Flagship Pioneering, SPARK NS, and other organizations signed on to further their innovation pipelines.

‍SandboxAQ is a B2B company delivering AI solutions that address some of the world's greatest challenges. The company's Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) deliver critical advances in life sciences, financial services, navigation, cyber and other sectors. The company emerged from Alphabet Inc. as an independent, growth capital-backed company in 2022, funded by leading investors including T. Rowe Price, Eric Schmidt, Breyer Capital, Guggenheim Partners, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group, and others. For more information, visit http://www.sandboxaq.com .

