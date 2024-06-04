SANDERSON FARMS BRAND DEBUTS INDUSTRY-FIRST ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CHICKEN CHATBOT TOOL

Latest Innovation by Wayne-Sanderson Farms Brand Enhances Online Customer Service

OAKWOOD, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What if instead of having to search online for ideas on what to do with the fresh chicken in the fridge, consumers could ask the experts at Sanderson Farms® for specially-crafted recipes and inspiration for their next meal? This is where the revolutionary new artificial intelligence (AI) Chicken ChatBot comes in. Affectionally known as "Sandy" and powered by OpenAI's API for ChatGPT, consumers can start a chat on the Sanderson Farms website for quick cooking tips, fast recipe finds, helpful serving suggestions, and more.

Meet Sandy our new chatbot

"We are proud to introduce Sandy, the first-ever chicken chatbot tool, to answer just about any question as it relates to recipes and cooking tips," said Hilary Burroughs, Vice President of Marketing for Wayne-Sanderson Farms. "We hope consumers find Sandy to be polite, witty and helpful, just like a good friend, to discuss all things chicken."

When visiting the Sanderson Farms website, consumers will be prompted to start a chat with Sandy to answer their chicken queries. Sandy is equipped to share delicious chicken recipes based on the unique details provided, and can make recommendations for specific dietary needs and preferences, like gluten-free, Keto, and low-fat. The tool is also able to intuitively help consumers who may not know where to start, by suggesting meal ideas for picky children, ways to utilize leftovers, and offer international cuisines to try.

"For over 70 years, Sanderson Farms has been delivering good, honest chicken. From healthy and affordable recipes to straightforward labels on our packaging, we are continually working to add value for our consumers. Leveraging innovative artificial intelligence technology presents yet another way for us to connect with home cooks and empower them in the kitchen," said Burroughs.

Sanderson Farms is a brand of Wayne-Sanderson Farms, the nation's third largest poultry producer. Sanderson Farms chicken is 100% natural, which means it has just one, single ingredient: chicken. There are no added steroids or hormones, and no added salt, broth, or preservatives. All Sanderson Farms' chicken is hatched, raised and harvested in the USA.

To visit Sanderson Farms' website and begin a chat with Sandy, visit sandersonfarms.com.

About Wayne-Sanderson Farms

Wayne-Sanderson Farms is an industry leader and the nation's third-largest poultry producer, serving customers, consumers and communities with integrity, leadership and responsible farm, workplace and business practices. With a diverse portfolio of products, a strong operating culture, and an industry-leading workforce of more than 26,000 people, Wayne-Sanderson Farms owns and operates 23 fresh and further-processing facilities across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and Texas. Wayne-Sanderson Farms produces affordable, high-quality poultry products for retail, foodservice, restaurant, industrial and institutional segments under the brand names of WAYNE FARMS® fresh and prepared chicken; SANDERSON FARMS® fresh chicken; COVINGTON FARMS® fresh and frozen chicken; PLATINUM HARVEST® premium fresh chicken; CHEF'S CRAFT® gourmet chicken; and NAKED TRUTH® premium chicken. For more information visit our website at http://www.waynesandersonfarms.com

SOURCE Wayne-Sanderson Farms