Sanderson Firm PLLC Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

BRADENTON, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanderson Firm PLLC, a leading Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance firm servicing the insurance and legal communities nationwide, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"I am incredibly pleased for Sanderson Firm to be officially a WBENC certified Women's Business Enterprise. Sanderson Firm has been a woman owned business since day one, and we are always looking for opportunities to make sure that women have a seat at the table as stakeholders. With Sanderson Firm's expertise in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) Compliance matters and as a rapidly growing firm with nationwide outreach, our workforce continues to diversify and as we have grown. Further, we have been excited to be able to elevate numerous qualified women to leadership positions within our company" said Heather Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council Florida is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About Sanderson Firm:

Sanderson Firm PLLC, a law firm founded by Heather Schwartz Sanderson, Esq. in 2021, is committed to providing comprehensive compliance solutions to the Medicare Secondary Payer Act (MSP). Our team of legal, clinical, and claims professionals has over 200 years of experience in the MSP industry, and we are proud to serve as trusted counsel and MSP compliance services vendor to some of the nation's most well-recognized insurance carriers, self-insured companies, and third-party administrators, as well as smaller, regional insurance carriers and governmental entities.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

