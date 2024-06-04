eCampus.com is expanding its services through the North Carolina Community College System as it launches an official online bookstore partnership with Sandhills Community College beginning the summer 2024 semester.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Community College has announced the institution's partnership with eCampus.com as the official online bookstore provider. Located in Pinehurst, North Carolina, Sandhills Community College is one of the first comprehensive community colleges in North Carolina, serving over 4,000 students. As a member of the North Carolina Community College System, Sandhills offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates. Serving as a primary source of higher education in the region, Sandhills prioritizes student access to high-quality course materials and chose eCampus.com due to the edtech's years of dedication and experience.

Sandhills Community College Selects eCampus.com as Official Online Bookstore Partner

Through this partnership, Sandhills Community College students will gain access to a range of high-quality online bookstore tools and resources. The customized eCampus.com online storefront will allow students to log in through a single sign-on, providing immediate access to professor-selected course materials, saving students the time it takes to search for individual required course materials. eCampus.com prioritizes affordability and accessibility and guarantees students the best prices possible through the online bookstore. With purchase options such as new, used, rental, and digital course materials along with various shipping options, students can make purchases based on their unique needs and budgets. Additionally, students will have exclusive access to the online Marketplace, where course materials can be purchased from third-party vendors, often at reduced rates.

The benefits of this partnership also extend to Sandhills Community College's faculty and professors. Using the single sign-on process, professors will use eCampus.com's advanced research tools and easy-to-use adoption process to select required course materials for their students. With real-time insight into availability and pricing, professors can utilize the online bookstore's tools to make selections that best suit their course's unique needs, while keeping student affordability and accessibility in mind.

"eCampus.com is dedicated to providing students with a premium online shopping experience that is accessible to everyone," said Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com. "We look forward to embarking on this partnership with Sandhills Community College and are prepared to extend our years of experience as a leading online bookstore provider to the efforts of leading Sandhills students on their educational journeys with access to high-quality course materials at affordable prices."

"Sandhills chose eCampus.com because it provides course materials in various formats and understands the college's desire to keep costs as low as possible without sacrificing educational quality," said Rebecca Roush, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Institutional Planning at Sandhills Community College. "Good customer service is also extremely important to instructors and students. eCampus.com's dedication to providing good customer service was evident in the early meetings with the company's representatives. We look forward to working with the company to provide the best experience for our students."

About Sandhills Community College

Chartered in 1963, Sandhills Community College (SCC) is a member of the North Carolina Community College System. As the first comprehensive community college in North Carolina and the first to offer a college transfer program, Sandhills is committed to providing excellence in education, professional development, and community engagement. Offering diverse programs and courses, SCC is dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our students and community. Whether pursuing a degree, earning a credential or certification, or exploring personal interests, Sandhills Community College stands as a cornerstone of educational opportunity.

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus.com reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus.com serves over 375 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at www.ecampus.com and www.ecampushighered.com .

