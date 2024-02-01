Sandhills Global Introduces Currency Equipment Financing Solution for Canadian Brands MarketBook, CraneTrader, and ForestryTrader

News provided by

Sandhills Global

01 Feb, 2024, 15:05 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandhills Global today announces the introduction of the Currency financing solution to buyers and sellers using Sandhills marketplaces in Canada. Currency is the financial technology arm of Sandhills, offering secure solutions to facilitate financing for large expenditures. Customers use a simple and secure online application to quickly apply for financing. Currency then locates financing opportunities among its partner lenders.

Currency is the financial technology arm of Sandhills Global, offering secure solutions that facilitate financing for large expenditures such as heavy equipment, farm machinery, aircraft, motorsports equipment and other working capital for businesses in the U.S. and Canada. https://www.gocurrency.com
Currency is now available to buyers in Canada through MarketBook.ca, MarketBook.qc.ca, CraneTrader.ca, and ForestryTrader.ca, the Canadian versions of Sandhills' worldwide MarketBook, CraneTrader, and ForestryTrader brands. Buyers use MarketBook.ca and the complementary MarketBook Canada print publications (Western Canada, Eastern Canada, and Quebec) to find construction equipment, farm machinery, trucks, trailers, equipment parts, components, and other assets for sale. CraneTrader.ca and ForestryTrader.ca are devoted to the marketing and sale of cranes and forestry equipment, respectively.

"This is an exciting time for Currency," says Currency Department Manager Kenny Segin. "With our premier finance technology and expertise in securing fast and easy financing solutions for big-ticket items, in the ag, construction, transportation, and aviation industries, we are well-positioned for this launch of CurrencyFinance on Sandhills marketplaces in Canada."

With the integration of the Currency solution, these sites will also enable equipment, truck, and trailer dealers in Canada to extend financing opportunities to their customers, thereby streamlining sales. Sellers can also use Currency to obtain working capital for their businesses.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Global

