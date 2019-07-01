Sandhills Global Launches OtherStock.com for Buyers & Sellers

"OtherStock.com comes as a direct response to the rapidly growing number of eCommerce websites and the need for a common platform to sell a wide range of assets," says Sandhills Sales Manager, Mitch Helman. "This easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly new sales channel is designed to be the eCommerce hub for all of Sandhills' markets."

With the addition of OtherStock.com to Sandhills' growing family of equipment and auction products and platforms, Sandhills customers with eCommerce websites now have the option to showcase and market a variety of assets in addition to the equipment, trucks, and other items typically listed on Sandhills' other trade sites.

Sellers interested in listing assets on OtherStock.com can contact Sandhills directly for more information.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

SOURCE Sandhills Global