Sandhills Global Market Data Highlights the Equipment Classes and Age Groups Driving Historic Auction Values

Chart Takeaways Bidding for equipment has been fierce in 2021. Within the used construction market, the Sandhills EVI shows a 12.3% YOY increase in auction equipment values, exceeding historic levels. The ag industry is doing well at auction, too, with the Sandhills EVI marking a 7.7% YOY auction value increase. The accompanying charts show some of the key categories driving up auction values within the commercial truck, construction equipment, and ag equipment markets.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Sleeper Trucks

Sleeper trucks showed a 33.5% YOY increase in auction values, according to the Sandhills EVI, establishing a new record for this category.

The YOY value jump in sleeper trucks is led by the 0- to 5-year age group (up 44.8%) and the 5- to 10-year age group (up 39.6%).

U.S. Used Loader Backhoes

In the loader backhoe category, auction values are up 10.9% YOY. Low-horsepower models showed particularly strong auction values, led by the 10- to 25-year age group (up 19.6%).

On a related note regarding the construction equipment category, auction values for dozers were up 9.5% YOY, led by the 0- to 5-year age group (up 20.6%).

U.S. Used Tractors, 300-Plus Horsepower

300-plus-horsepower tractor auction values are up 8.3% YOY, with auction values for tractors in the 10- to 25-year age group peaking at a 14.3% increase.

Looking specifically at 300-plus-horsepower row crop tractors, Sandhills EVI shows a continual upward trend in YOY values throughout 2021 with the most recent data pointing to a 10.2% YOY increase.

Obtain the Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index

The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

