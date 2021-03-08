Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Historic Levels for Auction Values Across Equipment Industries

Chart Takeaways "Surging" is the best way to describe auction values a few months into 2021. Looking beyond the overall YOY fluctuations, Sandhills EVI and market reports also illustrate the main drivers of change within particular industries. The accompanying charts include a few of the most notable trends.

"Surging" is the best way to describe auction values a few months into 2021; Sleeper trucks with a YOY increase of 33.5%

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

The 22.9% YOY auction value increase in the used heavy-duty truck market is underscored by an average auction value of $31,781 for sleeper and day cabs.

for sleeper and day cabs. Sleeper trucks are the primary driver of the rising auction values, according to Sandhills EVI, with a YOY increase of 33.5%. Average auctions values for sleeper trucks were $36 ,000—up from $27,000 in February 2020 .

U.S. Used Construction Equipment

Rising auction values for loaders (up 10.9%) and backhoes (up 9.5%) were the major equipment categories driving auction values in the used heavy-duty construction market, which were up 12.34% YOY.

Asking values for dozers also surpassed historic values, showing market strength in both auction and retail markets.

U.S. Used Agriculture Equipment

In the ag industry, tractors greater than 100 horsepower and combines continue to trend well above historic values, exceeding the peaks of 2014.

